UK-based Lions Deny Direct Home Flight Permit in South Africa | British and Irish Lions





England-based British and Irish Lions players cannot return home immediately after deciding to test for Springbox on Saturday after South Africa remains on the red list and the government has rejected a tour request to waive quarantine altogether.

Instead of being quarantined for 10 days at a designated hotel at a cost of $2,285 per person, about half of the tour participants returned to Jersey, where they spent two weeks training camp before the Lions departed for South Africa.

The Lions have chartered their own plane and plan to head to Channel Island, which will be subject to minimal restrictions, after disembarking the Irish-based athlete who can be quarantined at home. Some members of the tour party have prepared themselves and it is understood that Warren Gatland is returning to New Zealand.

The Lions hoped to receive a quarantine waiver upon arrival in the UK shortly after the tour, but I understand that the government denied the request. The Lions anticipate the decision and plan to go to Jersey accordingly, but you will be dazzled by the fact that the British Olympic athletes didn’t have to be quarantined after they returned from Tokyo.

Japan is on the government’s pumpkin list, so quarantine is not required if travelers are fully vaccinated. However, while the Lions adhered to strict bubble restrictions in South Africa for nearly six weeks, Olympic participants had more freedom and interaction with athletes from all over the world. World.

That means some Lions players spent their best 10 weeks at home with issues raised by Gatland before tour. He said that because the rugby team takes care of themselves, it’s important to do other things right and think about the well-being and mental health of the players. Rugby will be the easy part.

England Lions players are guaranteed a 10-week vacation after their tour and a 10-day period in Jersey is included as a rest period until mid-October.

With England set to play their three fall national team in November, the Premiership club will be forced to spend a significant portion of the season without Lions players. After Saracens’ promotion to the Premier League, their rugby manager Mark McCall spoke of his five strong Lions delegation: difficult to accept.

Meanwhile, Alun Wyn Jones revealed that this week’s training session was utterly boring as he prepared for the third Lions Series playoff, which tied 1-1 in final tests in 2013 and 2017. Tuesday’s session tasted good again, he said. I’ve marked the edges I’ve seen in similar cases before. This is the best preparation we can do for this week and this match.

