‘We are the last generation to stop this’: Youth activists representing UK at climate change talks | climate news





Tropical lightning storm. 30C heat. flood. landslide. This may not sound like Scotland to you, but this is the impact of climate change that Dylan Hamilton now associates with his country.

The 16-year-old activist was chosen to represent the UK at the United Nations Youth Climate event in September. He and nearly 400 other young people will write proposals for ministers attending the pre-COP26 climate change summit.

Why is it important?

“Because it’s our generation that feels the biggest impact and we are the last generation that can really stop this,” he says.

Image: Dylan Hamilton with Greta Thunberg

The UK, like many countries, has committed to reaching net zero by 2050. This is achieved when human-induced greenhouse gas emissions are balanced with aggressive emission removals. At that point, Dylan is still 46 years old.

“There are so many in my lifetime,” he says. “So if we don’t do what we need right now, we will all [youth ambassadors] You feel the impact.”

But he stresses that Scotland is already seeing the effects of climate change in the form of floods and deadly landslides that have ruptured the banks of the Union Canal.

In the summer of two years ago, while he was hiking in the Highlands, the temperature soared to 30 degrees. “‘Oh, wow, it’s so hot!’ Because it was like, ‘This doesn’t feel good. It’s not this hot here.'”

He has some hope, but there is “a lot of fear” about the climate denial at COP26 November in Glasgow, including that the fossil fuel companies will have the final say.

“They are not getting the treatment they deserve,” he claims. “They are engaging in the discussion as if their needs were on an equal footing with the needs of those who are now dying of climate change.”

The UK oil and gas industry says it wants a “managed and equitable transition” from fossil fuels, but the International Energy Agency recently said that there must be no new oil and gas exploration to reach net zero by 2050.

His other concern is over COVID-19, which threatens the inclusiveness of negotiations, with nearly 200 countries joining the United Nations Climate Organization all sitting at the table.

“NS [UK] The government keeps saying that it wants this to be the most comprehensive COP, and it’s unlikely to actually come close to that.”

Figures from around the world recently warned Sky News that unequal access to a COVID-19 vaccine threatens the COP26 climate talks.

As for his hopes, he is calling for a renewal of the Paris Agreement.

“So we hope to take much more radical action than we have seen. [in Paris]. And this time the countries actually follow it.”

Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Spreaker.

Sky News launched the first daily prime-time news show on climate change.

The daily climate show airs Monday through Friday at 6:30 and 9:30 pm on Sky News, on the Sky News website and app, and on YouTube and Twitter.

Sky News correspondents, hosted by Anna Jones, follow their investigation into how global warming is changing our landscape and how we all live.

The show also highlights solutions to crises and how small changes can make a big difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/were-the-last-generation-that-can-stop-this-the-youth-activist-representing-the-uk-at-climate-change-talks-12373398 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos