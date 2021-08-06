



Meanwhile, the number of people ordered to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app fell 43% over the week, new figures show.

In the week through July 28, a total of 395,971 alerts had been sent, reminding people of England and Wales that they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the number of check-ins to places using the app has also decreased significantly.

Elsewhere, Sadiq Khan wants to avoid wearing a face mask on the London Underground in order to become a criminal. More on our live blog.

GB team surpasses unofficial Olympic medal goal

Britain has surpassed the unofficial Olympic medal goal as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games become the team’s second most successful overseas event. Matt Walls won Britain’s first gold medal of the week in the Velodrome, a victory in the Omnium, and Holly Bradshaw won a bronze in the women’s pole vault, a total of 51 matches matching the 2008 Beijing Games. I won a gold medal. England outperformed because it guarantees two medals in boxing. Obviously, the GB team is not run by a “group of radical left-wing maniacs”. Or at least you might think that after Donald Trump’s explosive reaction on the U.S. women’s soccer team after winning the bronze medal. Elsewhere, there was talk of Tom Daley and his new cardigan. This cardigan he crocheted throughout the Olympics and posted on social media. Australian Olympic athletes who complained of “excessive drinking” on their flight home counterattacked: “Who cares who vomited, isn’t it World War III?” Read our analysis in the Olympic Briefing Newsletter.

Residents of the Sherwood Forest area were outraged by the jolly band of nudists.

According to legend, the Sheriff of Nottingham didn’t have to grapple with the brazen nude displays of Robin Hood and his Merry Men during their epic struggle for control of the Sherwood Forest. But the serenity of the modern scene has been shattered by it. Read how visitors are drawn each year to Sherwood Forest, home to flora and fauna, including the 1,000-year-old major oak, a 1,000-year-old oak tree, how she wakes up naked and what steps are being taken against it.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Suspected boy found in river | The stepfather of a five-year-old boy who was dragged from a river in southern Wales appeared in court on a murder charge, and the child’s mother and another 13-year-old boy were charged with his death. Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found with multiple injuries, including a ruptured liver, an internal head injury and a fractured clavicle. Read the latest information.

Worldwide: Wildfire fears over ancient Greek ruins

Greek firefighters battled to extinguish two devastating large fires on the islands of Olympia and Evia today as the country heats up with record heatwaves. More than 170 firefighters, about 50 trucks, six helicopters and bombers were deployed near the ancient archaeological site, the birthplace of the Olympic Games. See a map that shows how wildfires have taken over southern Europe.

Thursday interview

‘At some stage there will be a black Mary Poppins’

