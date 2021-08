US arrest warrant reveals police scandal in Nigeria

Charismatic Nigerian Police Service Intelligence Response Team Leader Abba Kyari has been suspended pending investigation into US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) allegations that he was in cahoots with Ramon Abbas , better known as Hushpuppi a Nigerian Yahoo boy, a popular Nigerian term for cybercriminals involved in money laundering and fraud. Abbas was arrested in Dubai last year, and after being deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and not extradited, he arrived in the United States to stand trial. After pleading guilty in plea bargaining, Abbas was sentenced by a Los Angeles court to up to twenty years in prison for conspiring to engage in money laundering. Abbas allegedly paid Kyari 8 million naira (approximately $ 20,000) to arrest and imprison a rogue member of the Abbas criminal group; these allegations are currently under investigation by the Nigerian police. A US district court has issued an arrest warrant for Kyaris, but US authorities have not requested his extradition, although most Nigerian media expect them to.

Like many of his American Mafia precursors, Abbas promoted a flamboyant lifestyle, with photos of him lounging around a fleet of Rolls Royce cars and a private plane. He has become something of a folk hero among the poor, with some 2.5 million Instagram followers. Operating on the internet, his victim is known to have targeted an American law firm, a foreign bank, an English Premier League football club and a Qatari school appear to have been mostly non-Nigerian.

Perhaps because of Hushpuppis ‘flamboyance and Abba Kyaris’ charisma and upright reputation, the episode became a media sensation and is seen to further damage Nigeria’s international reputation. Some commentators, however, see a silver lining: A senior police official is under investigation and has been suspended, rather than the usual official cover-up.

Regardless of Nigeria’s reputation, that of the police is poor, both at home and abroad. Among Nigerians, the police are synonymous with corruption, grand and petty, and harassment, especially of the poor. Anti-police sentiment spilled over late last year with protests against the notoriously brutal Special Anti-Theft Squad (SARS) for which Kyari was previously the officer in charge, collectively known as #EndSARS. The Buhari administration has promised police reform, of which there is little evidence. However, the investigation into Abba Kyari could be an encouraging sign.

It should be noted that the National Police’s Abba Kyari should not be confused with Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s chief of staff until his death last year from COVID-19.

Nolan Quinn contributed to this article.

