Fauci warns more serious Covid variant could emerge as US cases near 100,000 a day





Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions at the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, DC, United States, July 20, 2021.

Stefani Reynolds | Reuters

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that a more serious variant of Covid could emerge as the daily average of new cases in the United States now approaches 100,000 a day, surpassing the level transmission last summer before vaccines became available.

Fauci, in an interview with McClatchy published Wednesday evening, said the United States could be “in trouble” if a new variant surpasses delta, which already has a viral load 1,000 times the original Covid strain.

Delta has turned the US response to the pandemic upside down because it has been shown to be able to infect even those who have been vaccinated. Moderna warned on Thursday that breakthrough infections would become more common as the delta variant continues to spread.

However, vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness and death, and the overwhelming majority of new infections are in unvaccinated people. Moderna, for example, said Thursday that the booster he is developing was producing a robust immune response against delta.

Fauci warned in the interview that the United States is “very lucky” to have vaccines that have resisted variants, suggesting that might not be the case if even more serious strains emerge.

“If another one comes along that has an equally high transmission capacity but is also a lot more serious, then we could really be in trouble,” Fauci told McClatchy. “People who do not get the vaccine mistakenly think it is theirs. But it is not. It affects everyone too.”

The United States is reporting a seven-day average of nearly 94,000 new cases as of Aug. 4, up 48% from a week ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In a measure separate from the average, the United States actually surpassed 100,000 new cases daily on Monday and Tuesday.

Fauci predicted that the total number of new cases could eventually reach between 100,000 and 200,000 cases per day as the delta variant spreads.

The recent wave of Covid hit unvaccinated people the most, and Fauci said there were around 93 million eligible and unvaccinated people left across the country.

“You are protecting vulnerable targets, which are unvaccinated people, by vaccinating them,” Fauci said during a White House briefing Thursday morning. “And when you do, you block very, very hard the evolution of variants that could be problematic.”

“If we do this now, in the medium and long term and do the mitigation now, we will reverse the surge in the delta,” Fauci added.

When asked if vaccines still prevent 99% of Covid deaths and 95% of hospitalizations, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said that conclusion was based on data from January to June. The CDC “strives to update these [figures] in the context of the delta variant, ”she said.

In a series of interviews conducted by CNBC in July, several health officials echoed Fauci’s concerns about the emergence of a new variant. Dr Stephen Morse, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said in an email that “the cycle of new variants continues to repeat itself as long as the virus infects people and circulates in the population, allowing the virus to evolve “. . “

“I would be very surprised if Delta were the last in the line,” said Morse.

And Dr. Barbara Taylor, dean and professor of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio, added that future variants “that increase transmission will have the benefit” of moving forward.

“As long as we have an active spread of the disease all over the world, we will continue to see new variants because we are giving the virus opportunities to evolve,” Taylor said in an email.

Although vaccinations are well below pandemic highs, the United States is reporting an average of about 677,000 daily vaccinations over the past week on Wednesday, up 11% from a week ago, according to the reports. CDC data. The country peaked at a reported average of 3 million shots per day in mid-April, but the rate of first doses given has increased in recent weeks, due to states with severe epidemics and low vaccination rates.

President Joe Biden said in May that he wanted 70% of the vaccine-eligible population to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. The United States hit its target on Monday, according to CDC data, about a month behind schedule.

CNBC’s Nate Rattner contributed to this report.

CNBC's Nate Rattner contributed to this report.

