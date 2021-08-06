Additional seats for medical and dental courses in 2021





Medical and dental schools across the UK will receive additional funding to expand their courses for the next academic year to fulfill more proposals for UK students who have achieved the required grades.

In response to this year’s unprecedented situation, the government is adjusting caps on medical and dental venues in 2021, allowing more students than ever before to study in this course and helping to grow the NHS workforce of the future in the long run. I did.

Medical and dental applications this year are up 20% compared to last year. These courses have traditionally been some of the most popular courses for students, but seat restrictions maintain standards and ensure that all students receive proper placement and training throughout their studies.

This action will provide medical and dental clinics to a total of more than 9,000 universities in the UK this year to support the educational processes and public services essential to safeguarding the future.

In this academic year, universities that can accommodate the increase in the number of medical and dental colleges receive support, and students who have been accepted into universities with a burdensome position will be supported. These colleges, which can accommodate more students who have met their grades while maintaining teaching, learning and assessment standards, have the flexibility to add more students.

As in previous years, the government is working closely with higher education institutions before results are released to ensure that as many students as possible can continue their studies if they get the grades they need.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Our students have worked incredibly hard over the past 18 months and we put their best interests first so that they can advance to the next stage of their education, training or career.

During this pandemic, NHS heroes were at the forefront of the response and their resilience, dedication and perseverance have certainly inspired the next generation.

Medicine and Dentistry have always been popular courses and this year, along with other subjects such as Engineering and Nursing, the demand for positions has been quite high. We want to live up to the passion of our students and enable as many people as possible to train as doctors and healthcare professionals of the future this year.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Sajid Javid said:

COVID-19 has challenged health care staff and students more than ever. Our nation relied on them to keep us and our loved ones safe.

Looking beyond the pandemic, it’s critical to safeguard the future of the NHS by having a pipeline of high-quality staff that will augment our workforce for years to come.

Working closely with universities, we have helped more qualified students to study medicine or dentistry this year and join this fantastic career.

University Chancellor Michelle Donelan said:

Despite the challenges, students continued to focus and displayed incredible drive and ambition, as evidenced by increased support for courses such as medicine and dentistry.

In an unprecedented year, it is important for both students and the NHS to find solutions as governments. So by taking these steps this year, more students than ever before are able to solve this problem. important process.

UCAS CEO Clare Marchant said:

We welcome today’s announcement as it offers more students the opportunity to study their first electives next year. Students applying to Medicine and Dentistry made ambitious choices in their choices and continued to expand themselves to prepare them for challenging academics and rewarding future careers during the pandemic.

The government has also worked with UCAS, the Student Secretariat, and medical and dental school courses to ensure that there is a system in place to place students who achieve their grades in 2021 into vacant positions in medical and dental schools.

Anticipating greater interest in the venue this year for popular courses critical to the country’s recovery from the pandemic, additional grant funds of up to $10 million will be provided to universities through student offices to help advance healthcare capacity. , Dentistry, Nursing, STEM and other high-cost subjects.

