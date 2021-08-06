US customs work to find forced labor on Fijian-flagged longliner





August 5, 2021

The Fijian-flagged Hangton No. 112 longliner was targeted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after agency investigators found evidence the crew were in forced labor. Photo by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Council.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials will detain tuna and other seafood at any U.S. port on Hangton No. 112, a Fijian-flagged fishing vessel, after investigators find discovered that the crew was on hard labor.

“CBP identified at least three of the 11 indicators of forced labor from the International Labor Organization during its investigation: wage deduction, debt bondage and retention of identity documents,” according to a statement released Wednesday by the ‘agency.

“Foreign fishing vessels like the Hangton # 112 continue to lure vulnerable migrant workers into forced labor situations so they can sell seafood below market value, threatening livelihoods American fishermen, ”said Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller. “CBP will continue to address the abusive labor practices of these vessels by preventing the introduction of their unethically harvested seafood into the US market. “

The 111.5-foot Hangton No. 112 was built in China in 2017 and operated by Hangton Pacific Company Pte Ltd. Based in Suva, Fiji, according to the Western & Central Pacific Fisheries Council vessel register.

Jitendra K. Mohan, managing director of Hangton Pacific in Suva, told NF in an email that the action by customs and border protection came as a surprise.

“We are completely in the dark on the subject. And I was surprised to learn of the actions of US CBP, ”Mohan said. “We deny the allegation and are in contact with US CBP to remedy the situation.”

With seven forced-air freezers and a fish hold capacity of 46 metric tons, she is commanded by a Chinese national captain and has a crew of 13, according to council records. Founded in 1998, the company operates 11 vessels specializing in fresh, frozen and canned tuna for export primarily to Japan and the United States, according to Fiji Business Directories.

“Foreign companies exploit forced labor to sell goods below market value, harming law-abiding businesses, threatening American jobs and exposing consumers to unethical purchases,” the statement said. customs and border protection. “Forced labor is often linked to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing that damages ocean ecosystems and threatens the livelihoods of law-abiding American seafood producers. “

Federal law which “prohibits the importation of goods produced, in whole or in part, by the labor of detainees, forced labor and / or contract labor, including forced or contract labor of children”, allows the CBP to detain shipments of goods suspected of being imported in violation of this statute. Importers are not always stuck with suspicious products; they can export them outside the United States or appeal the findings of CBP.

The agency cracked down on complaints from human rights groups and the US seafood industry. In May, CPB issued a restraining order against Chinese company Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. Ltd., alleging widespread labor abuse on its ships.

Since April 2020, the CPB has also issued these orders against Pacific vessels in distant waters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalfisherman.com/national-international/u-s-customs-acts-on-finding-forced-labor-on-fijian-flagged-longliner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos