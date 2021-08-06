Protest against plan to deport Jamaican nationals who came to the UK as a child | Immigration and Asylum





Preparations are underway for the deportation of many Jamaicans who came to the UK as children to explicitly overturn a previous agreement not to deport those who arrived in the UK as minors.

A charter flight to Jamaica is scheduled for August 11, and dozens of people convicted of the crime have been ordered to deport. But activists protested that it was unreasonable to move people who had spent their entire lives in England to a country they had no relation to.

Jamaican High Commissioner Seth Ramocan said the Interior Ministry reached an agreement with Jamaican officials in November not to deport British nationals under the age of 12. They agreed to have an age limit. It’s an approved request, he told The Guardian last year. With the support of Bernardine Evaristo, model Naomi Campbell, and historian David Olusoga, this is only about the last charter of exile from Jamaica in December when there was strong public pressure to flee. It is not clear whether a concession was granted or not.

One of those booked for next week’s flight arrived as a two-year-old and the 23-year-old is being deported for drug offenses. He thinks it’s unfair to send me back to a country I don’t know, calling the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Center and asking for anonymity. I attended nursery, reception, primary and secondary schools in England. I haven’t flew or left here since I was two years old.

He admitted that he had committed a drug offense, but said he had served two years in prison and felt that deportation meant double punishment. I’m not a foreign criminal because I’ve been here all my life. Everything I learned was taught in England.” He left behind a two-year-old son and a ill mother in England.

A 2018 report by Stephen Shaw, a former prison and probation ombudsman commissioned by the Interior Ministry, called for a new approach to policies that detain and remove people who have committed crimes but have spent most of their lives in the UK. The Ministry of Home Affairs did not implement the recommendations.

Karen Doyle of Justice Movement, an immigrant rights campaign organization, spoke to 19 people who will be deported next week. Of these, 6 came to the UK under the age of 12 and 5 spent their childhood in the UK. care system. She said at least three of those who arrived in the UK as minors, one of them arriving at three months of age, had their deportation flight tickets canceled in the past 48 hours, while a few others had come to the UK. Children will still be removed.

She said there is little public support for deporting people from England, in British schools and in our protection system, to countries they don’t even remember.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, noted that many men and women who were planning to fly were brought to the UK as children and were British like Union Jack. The Jamaican government should insist that the UK support an agreement to end the expulsion of the group. There is no good reason for these inhuman practices.

“People who come to this country and commit crimes should be deported,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Home Affairs said. That’s why we regularly charter flights to different countries to eliminate foreign criminals and those who do not have the right to stay in those countries but who voluntarily refuse to leave or fail to leave the country.

The Jamaican High Commissioner requested comment.

