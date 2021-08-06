United States defeats South Korea to reach baseball gold medal game; Eddy Alvarez wins the winter-summer double





YOKOHAMA, Japan – Eddy Alvarez sat in the American canoe after the final, buried his face in his hands and cried, though his biggest game is yet to come.

A 7-2 victory over defending champion South Korea on Thursday night set up a gold medal clash against Japan and secured the 31-year-old speed skater-turned-second baseman to become the third American to win medals at both the Winter Games and the Summer Olympics.

“I got moved because it was a lot of sacrifice,” Alvarez said. “I still can’t believe it. I know the job is not done yet because, in the end, one of the only reasons I came here is for redemption, to win a medal. Golden.”

As Alvarez cried, Jack Lopez, Nick Martinez, Edwin Jackson and Anthony Carter patted him on the back and exchanged handshakes and hugs.

After capturing a silver medal in 2014 in Sochi as part of the US four-man short track team, Alvarez will achieve at least one silver in baseball. The other American summer and winter medalists are Eddie Eagan (boxing in 1920, bobsleigh in 1932) and Lauryn Williams (athletics in 2004 and 2012, bobsleigh in 2014).

Alvarez is hitting 0.350 with three RBIs in these games. His skating team finished 0.271 seconds behind Russia in the 5,000-meter relay in Sochi, but three of the four gold medalists were banned from the 2018 Winter Games due to doping suspicions.

“I won’t lie to you. I feel cheated. There was probably suspicion there,” Alvarez said. “Obviously I can’t talk about it too much because they still have the gold medal, but I also know they’ve worked hard. I’ve seen them improve over the years, and I know how much they’ve improved. .

“But, yeah, it feels like a little redemption trip here, giving me a second chance to win gold.”

The US hopefuls and released veterans team, chasing the Americans’ second gold in baseball and the first since 2000, improved to 4-1 and will face Japan (5-0) on Saturday evening, with Martinez (1-0) for the start. at a stadium he’s known since pitching for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Against South Korea, Lopez drove his first two rounds of the Olympics with RBI singles for his first two hits, Jamie Westbrook hit a solo homerun and Tyler Austin hit a two-run single as the United United took a 7-1 lead with a five-point sixth. Alvarez and Mark Kolozsvary also had runs.

In the final outing, a line drive caught up by Carter, Alvarez raised his right arm in triumph, then raised both arms and hugged shortstop Nick Allen.

“It’s so cool to be around him and learn from him how to interact with other countries,” Westbrook said.

Baseball lifers are counting on Alvarez for Olympic advice.

“Just telling us little tips, tricks around the village, just around the pressure situations,” said US starter Joe Ryan. “It’s an honor to play with him.”

31-year-old infielder with triple shrimp At Miami’s Jacksonville Jumbo, Alvarez made his major league debut last season when the Marlins’ roster was decimated by coronavirus, reaching 0.189 with zero RBI in 12 matches.

“Not many people get it a second time at the Olympics, so let’s do it for him,” said third baseman Todd Frazier. “I would play with him no matter what, for sure.”

After securing a medal with the United States’ victory over South Korea, 2014 speed skating medalist Eddy Alvarez (left) will join Eddie Eagan and Lauryn Williams as the only Americans to win Olympic medals in the Summer and winter games. AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki

Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander obtained by the Minnesota Twins in last month’s trade that sent Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays, came away with a 2-1 lead after allowing four hits in 4 innings .

Ryder Ryan (1-0), a 26-year-old right-hander at Texas Triple-A Round Rock, pitched 1 hitting inning for the Americans’ second win over South Korea, following a 4-2 first-round victory . .

Lopez, a 28-year-old infielder promoted to triple A Worcester by the Boston Red Sox in May, fielded a single with two RBI strikeouts in the second for his first hit in eight Olympic batting appearances. Lopez is a nephew of former big league shortstop Onix Concepcion.

Westbrook scored about 20 rows in the left field seats for a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

South Korea (3-3), who face the Dominican Republic (2-3) for bronze, got a point when Park Hae-min chased Joe Ryan with a single RBI in the fifth.

Ryder Ryan only needed two shots to escape a two-handed problem, allowing Kang Baek-ho to blend into a late-inning double play.

The American hitters battled four relievers in the sixth. Kolozsvary and Lopez had simple RBIs; RBI striker Alvarez made it 5-1; and Austin, at his home stadium for the Central League’s Yokohama DeNA BayStars, followed with a two-run single that earned him seven RBIs in the tournament.

Oh Ji-hwan netted an RBI brace in the seventh against Scott McGough. Anthony Gose, throwing up to 98 mph, picked up with two sures and got a pair of called third strikes, then threw an eighth without a hit. Carter finished with a perfect ninth.

The US relievers will have a day off to rest before the gold medal game.

“Bottom line: It says USA on our jersey and these guys are playing for a gold medal this weekend,” said US manager Mike Scioscia. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Japan, who halted their major league season to make the best players available for the Olympics, are the favorites. He beat the United States 7-6 in 10 innings Monday in the double-elimination second round.

“I’m just going to enjoy this moment. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to call my wife and my parents, who deserve it just as much as I do,” Alvarez said. “And then we’ll go to Saturday, then I’ll party afterwards.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/31964513/united-states-beats-south-korea-reach-baseball-gold-medal-game-eddy-alvarez-clinches-winter-summer-medal-double The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos