The UK’s 380,000,000 have suffered a long covid for at least a year.





New figures suggest that around 380,000 people in the UK have experienced long-term Covid-19 for at least a year, with a slight decline in cases.

The figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) are based on responses collected from individual households over a four-week period through July 4.

They also estimate that during the survey period, a total of 945,000 people in the UK experienced a long Covid, defined as symptoms lasting more than four weeks after their first coronavirus infection was suspected. However, this was slightly down from 962,000 in a previous study by ONS in June.

The number of people suffering from COVID-19 for more than a year for a long time was also less than the last survey (385,000 people).

Long covid has been estimated to negatively affect the daily activities of 611,000 people, less than two-thirds of those who self-reported the condition. And 182,000 said their ability to perform daily activities was significantly limited.

The most common symptom was fatigue (528,000), followed by shortness of breath (388,000), myalgia (296,000), and loss of smell (285,000) after ONS was discovered.

The long-term self-reported prevalence of Covid-19 is among people between the ages of 35 and 69, women, people living in the poorest areas, people working in the health or social care sector, and people with health conditions or disabilities that limit other activities. was the highest in

There is no universally agreed upon explanation for the long corona, but it covers a wide range of symptoms, such as fatigue, muscle pain, and difficulty concentrating.

Esther Crawley, professor of child health at the University of Bristol, said: “Elongated coronaviruses in children and adolescents are less common than in adults, but the estimated number of people with disabilities due to self-reported long coronaviruses is worrisome.”

For example, 0.47% of young people aged 12 to 16 years reported themselves having long-term Covid, and 0.3% of young people aged 12 to 16 years (i.e., about half of those who self-reported long-term coronavirus) ) is said to have limited activity. few or many.

This corresponds to the total youth population between the ages of 12 and 16, thus representing a very large number in the UK.

As the number of children and adolescents infected with the coronavirus increases, the number that develops into this long coronavirus is likely to increase as well.

Meanwhile, the overall rate of Covid-19 cases across all age groups in the UK continues to fall, Public Health England said.

The highest rate was between the ages of 20 and 29, with 611.0 cases per 100,000 for the seven days through August 1, down slightly from 629.3 per week.

The second highest percentage was between the ages of 10 and 19, decreasing from 669.1 to 512.4. The lowest percentage among the population aged 80 and over decreased from 69.1 to 62.3.

