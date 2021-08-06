U.S. Oil Demand Remains Strong, As Crude Production Flattens, EIA Says





Demand for U.S. oil increased last week, while production remained well below pre-pandemic levels and continued its trend throughout the summer, the Energy Information Administration (EIA ) the United States.

Meanwhile, US commercial oil inventories during the week ended July 30 – excluding strategic oil reserves increased 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. The increase from a sharp drop a week earlier and several weeks earlier this summer. It also reflected that while imports fell last week, exports fell even more, the EIA’s weekly state of oil report showed.

Still, at 439.2 million barrels, US inventories are about 6% below the five-year average close to 2021 lows and are expected to remain well below historical standards until production activity resumes. to balance supply with constantly increasing demand.

[Tune In: Join NGI Price & Markets Editor Leticia Gonzales as she sits down with EIA Energy Economist Stephen York to discuss the recent ramp up in natural gas prices, the fundamentals driving it and where the price might be headed for the upcoming winter. Listen now.]

Morningstar analysts said they expect cumulative inventory cuts through to next year.

Rystad Energy has estimated the number of horizontal drilled but incomplete (DUC) wells in U.S. shale oil fields to be around 4,510, or about 1,800 wells below the 2020 peak. Rystad analysts say that as new drilling requires time to ramp up, it may take producers another year to close this gap.

Oil production averaged 11.2 million bpd last week, stable from the previous week. With domestic producers focusing on cash flow and prudent spending, production remained well below the early 2020 peak of 13.1 million bpd reached just before the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand, meanwhile, continues to rise as virus vaccines free more people to travel, leading to the consumption of gasoline and other petroleum-derived fuels. Products supplied – The EIA term for demand increased by 0.2% week / week. The demand increased considerably during the month of July compared to the previous year.

Total revenue delivered over the last four-week period averaged 20.5 million bpd, up 12% from the same period in 2020. Gasoline demand at engine averaged 9.4 million bpd, up 9%, while distillate fuel consumption averaged 3.8 million bpd. d, up 6%. The jet fuel product supplied increased 43% to 1.6 million bpd.

Of course, the pandemic still weighs heavily. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across large swathes of the United States, as well as to other parts of the globe. If the US lockdowns were reinstated, they could of course impact domestic demand, as analysts at Raymond James & Associates Inc. noted this week.

So far, however, they said rapid economic growth continued through July in the United States as vaccination campaigns progressed and local governments resisted new restrictions on business or travel. .

Globally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, aka OPEC-plus, are also bracing for a continued increase in demand. While OPEC-plus officials have said they are closely monitoring the spread of the virus, they have re-injected more than 2 million bpd into the global market between May and July. This was in addition to production increases earlier in the year.

Last month, the cartel also agreed to increase production by an additional 400,000 bpd per month until it rolls back all cuts made in the midst of the pandemic in 2020. The cartel slashed production by 9.7 million bpd last year. In its July monthly oil market report, OPEC said global demand this year will increase by 6.0 million b / d to an average of 96.6 million b / d. He predicted that demand next year would increase by an additional 3.3 million b / d to an average of 99.9 million b / d.

