UK faces difficult choices about future coronavirus vaccination strategy | Vaccines and Immunizations





The UK’s coronavirus vaccine program has been an amazing effort. To date, nearly 89% of adults have received their first dose and over 73% have received their second dose.

And the program will be expanded. Jabs are already available to children 12 and older who live with people who are extremely vulnerable or at risk, but this week the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that 16- and 17-year-olds also be given a jab. Dosage of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. Booster shots will be distributed to the most vulnerable later this year.

But while people in the UK may be breathing a sigh of relief at the fact that they and their loved ones are getting some protection against COVID-19, global health experts say they’re in poorer parts of the world, with much less coverage in richer countries. I have repeatedly urged people to think.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged on Wednesday to halt booster doses until at least the end of September so that at least 10% of the world’s population can be vaccinated. The WHO also said in May that wealthy countries should postpone providing coronavirus vaccines to children and adolescents and focus on increasing supplies for vulnerable people in poorer countries.

Experts emphasized that sharing the vaccine is in the national interest as reducing transmission reduces the likelihood of problematic variants emerging and spreading.

However, attempts to provide coronavirus vaccines to poor countries have been hampered by export bans, supply shortages, patents, and rich countries offering higher prices to purchase doses of various vaccines.

Should the UK light the fire to expand its vaccination program to help others?

Professor Eleanor Riley, an immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, said it was a very difficult request. The risks and benefits for individual children are well balanced. She said the impact of teen vaccinations on the shape of the UK epidemic over the next few months is somewhat unclear, and global demand for the vaccine continues to exceed current supply. I am not envious of those who have to make these decisions.

Due to the high rates of infection in the UK, especially among young people, clinical epidemiologist Dr Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer at Queen Mary University in London, welcomed the latest expansion of the UK vaccine program.

The choice now is unfortunately between infection and vaccination at this age, with serious illness occurring less frequently than adults, but not trivial, she said.

She said that vaccinating all children between the ages of 12 and 17 in the UK would require 8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and that instead of handing out doses, the UK is taking other measures, including volunteering and funding Covax. He said that by taking it, you can have a much greater impact. Global Vaccine Sharing Initiative, Supporting Technology Transfer Agreements for Domestic Manufacturing and Expanding Vaccine Production

The argument preventing sharing of this vaccine is herring, she said. She noted that Britain was opposed to patent exemptions and cut foreign aid.

A vial of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. Photo: Dinendra Haria/Sofa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

Dr Kit Yates, co-director of the Center for Mathematical Biology at the University of Bath and a member of the Independent Sage expert group, said the decision about whether to give booster jabs or vaccinate young people was complicated but agreed. with gurdasani

Unfortunately, just because teenagers give up the jab in the UK doesn’t mean that the dose will be donated to a country in short supply, he said.

One concern is that when schools reopen, infection levels could be much higher in the fall and people could mix more indoors.

This surge could coincide with weakened immunity and could lead to potentially more serious illness among the most vulnerable people who were vaccinated early, Gurdasani said. For example, there appears to be little government willingness to alleviate these problems by making schools safer and focusing on ventilation of the indoor environment.

If the UK really doesn’t want to donate vaccines and provide boosters, it must do so while containing infections so that vulnerable people can be protected not only in the UK, but globally, she said.

Others are adamant that the global picture should be a priority.

Professor Andrew Pollard of the Oxford Vaccine Group said the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation had estimated an additional 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 by November 1.

This is a terrible human tragedy and a moral failure in the international community, as the 4.25 billion doses of vaccine distributed so far would have been sufficient to prevent most of these deaths if only high-risk groups had been vaccinated. He is one of the world’s most critically ill, elderly and people with health problems.

It is humanity’s duty to give the first dose to the unvaccinated in a global effort to save lives, before giving a third dose to people in wealthy countries who are currently vaccinated and have very low mortality rates.

