COVID-19: UK daily coronavirus cases rise to over 30,000 as 86 additional deaths are recorded | UK News





The UK has recorded an additional 30,215 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s daily statistics, an additional 86 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 130,086 since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 29,312 new cases and 119 deaths were recorded.

Image: 43% reduction in the number of people pinged from NHS apps.

At this time last week on July 29, the UK reported 31,117 positive COVID-19 cases and 85 related deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK since the outbreak of the pandemic is 5,982,581.

A total of 38,874,837 people were vaccinated, 73.5% of the UK adult population, after 165,669 received their second dose of coronavirus yesterday.

33,334 people received their first dose, meaning that 46,926,330 adults (88.7%) in the UK had at least one dose of vaccination.

That’s because the number of NHS “pingdemic” alerts dropped by 43% in just one week after the app’s sensitivity was updated.

A total of 395,971 notifications were sent to users in the week through July 28, according to government statistics, down from 689,313 notifications the week before, indicating that they had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, according to government statistics.

The “logic” behind the app’s mechanism has changed, so that an asymptomatic person now only checks for a contact two days before they test positive. Previously, we researched contacts up to 5 days in advance.

The UK Public Health Agency (PHE) released weekly COVID surveillance data, which found that hospital admissions related to the virus were highest in the Northeast.

Image: Fully vaccinated travelers and under 18s arriving in the UK from France no longer need to be quarantined.

It was also found that the hospitalization rate was the highest among the elderly aged 85 years or older.

However, the data shows that approximately 66,900 hospitalizations have been blocked in people 65 and older as a direct result of the vaccine launch.

Meanwhile, vacation plans for the British have been turned upside down after the British government announced changes to their travel list on Wednesday.

‘Unforgivable’ government ‘chaos’ on travel advice

Fully vaccinated travelers and those under the age of 18 arriving in the UK from France no longer need to be quarantined, and India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE are off the red list. Hotel for 11 days.

The country will remain in the yellow category, although there are concerns that Spain, which is currently estimated to have up to 1 million British vacationers, could be added to the red list. .

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to open America to foreign visitors.

Americans will soon be able to travel to the UK and Canada without quarantine as long as they are fully vaccinated, but the US still has a strict border policy.

The White House this week argued that it had no plans to lift restrictions as fears of the highly contagious strain of delta grew.

