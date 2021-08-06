UK minister warns of permanent vaccine for international travel





COVID-19 vaccine update

Britain’s transport minister has warned that traveling between countries “forever” requires a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A comment by Grant Shapps suggests that the pandemic will permanently change the way people travel, and that the aviation and tourism industries will have to adapt to additional bureaucracy and scrutiny as people cross borders indefinitely.

He said the pandemic has created a “new world” and he expects countries to require passengers to be fully vaccinated before travelling.

“Double vaccination or full vaccination will continue going forward,” he told BBC Radio on Thursday.

Shapps also urged more young people to come forward to get vaccinated, warning that they will not be able to travel without a vaccine.

“If you’re probably in your twenties and you feel like, ‘Oh, this doesn’t affect me that much,’ well, it’s because you won’t be able to leave the country. It’s not what the UK government is doing, it’s what all governments around the world are asking for,” he told LBC Radio.

A White House official this week said the U.S. government is making plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Part of the travel industry has responded to the alert, and the World Travel and Tourism Commission has warned that immunization requirements for travel will create “effective ‘no-go’ zones in vast areas of the world.

“Currently, many underdeveloped countries lack the resources or infrastructure to rapidly vaccinate,” the WTTC said.

Shapps’ prediction comes as the government eases some travel restrictions as a much-needed stimulus for the travel industry.

Passengers returning to the UK from France will no longer have to undergo quarantine on arrival starting Sunday if they are vaccinated. This simplification of the much criticized traffic light system has brought France into line with the rules of other “pumpkin” countries.

A handful of countries, including Germany and Austria, have been added to the “green” list, allowing quarantine-free travel for everyone, including those who have not been vaccinated. Meanwhile, travel hubs India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have been removed from the “red” list, so arrivals no longer need to be quarantined in government-approved hotels.

The travel industry has welcomed the news, but has urged ministers in particular to curtail testing regulations that require everyone returning to the UK from abroad to undergo two tests, including at least one expensive PCR test.

Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of British Airways, said: “The UK’s economic recovery relies on a thriving travel sector and we currently have stricter testing requirements and a much broader red list than our European peers. “We are behind Europe,” he said.

Shapps defended the testing regime and said it would be “irresponsible” for people not to check for new coronavirus strains when they return home from travel. “This is how we prepare for the next big strain that none of us know of yet,” he added.

“We want the travel industry to succeed and in an ideal world . . . I want people to be able to travel freely without these burdens, tests, or anything else. We have to live with the reality that different strains of the coronavirus can appear anywhere.”

