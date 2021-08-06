Is it illegal to park on the road in the UK?





Owning and driving a car is a good thing, but you can’t avoid the fact that it’s parked most of the time. According to the RAC Foundation, only 65% ​​of 27.6 million households in the UK have or can have enough off-street parking to accommodate at least one car or van. That means around 9 million households will have to park on the street. Is it against the law to often want to park on a pavement (or seem necessary on a narrow street) when doing so?

Here, we cover what street parking is, legal and illegal, and the legislation the government is working on to change the law on street parking.

Is street parking illegal?

Unless you live in London, there is currently no explicit law prohibiting this, and various civil and criminal laws cover on-street parking in different parts of the country.

Depending on the width of the pavement, it can be seen as an anti-social act. It can be an inconvenience or a hazard to pedestrians, especially parents with baby strollers, blind or wheelchair users, and sometimes require you to travel on the road to pass. Because this crime applies to all parts of the street, the police can charge you for ‘unnecessary obstruction of the highway’.

If you park in Greater London, there is a specific rule in the Highway Regulations that “You must not park partially or wholly on London’s pavement”. Highway laws using the terms MUST or MUST NOT are laws, not guidelines.

The exception is when a traffic regulation order (TRO) has been established that can set rules for parking hours and restrictions, with clearly painted bays crossing roads and pavements.

There are more plans in the future with the potential to ban on-street parking outside London.

When will the street parking ban be extended?

There is currently no time frame to expand the rules for on-street parking outside London, but the Department of Transport has negotiated the issue, which ended at the end of 2020. To solve the anti-social parking problem, we provided three options. for local authorities to apply for a TRO; Grants permission to enforce restrictions. Or introduce a national ban on street parking.

Is it illegal to park on a Scottish road?

The Scottish Parliament passed a law banning street parking in October 2019. However, the current rules are the same as for the rest of the UK, as the ban has not yet been enforced.

Do you have the right to park on the pavement outside your home?

Unless you live on a private road (local ordinances may vary), the pavement and roads outside your home are part of the highway and not part of the property, so you do not have rights to that portion of the runway. A dedicated drive is required within the perimeter of the house to ensure parking outside the house.

If you have a disability, you can apply to the local authorities to paint the parking space on the road outside your home.

Will I be fined for parking on the road?

Depending on the local enforcement agency, a police officer or traffic manager may issue a fine if you are obstructing the road.

How to prevent a car from parked on the road?

Local authorities use different types of street furniture to prevent pavement parking. Yellow lines and red routes enforce a time frame, while bollards, railings and high curbs are physical measures that can deter pavement parkers. However, municipalities must strike a balance between installing too much street furniture and taking precautions that make it difficult for pedestrians, especially vulnerable people, to use the pavement.

How do I report paved parking?

Issues involving vehicles parked on the pavement are handled by local authorities. The website fixmystreet.com allows users to report common problems, including poor parking and damage that may result from vehicles being parked in areas that should not be parked.

