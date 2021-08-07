Program Against Illegal Economy (Latin America)





Overview/Goals

Combat Conflict Stability and Security Fund. Working with Latin American countries to address threats, including serious organized crime (ranging from drugs to money laundering to environmental crime), corruption, and instability/conflict.

There are a variety of channels used to move funds internationally, with or without income or withdrawal, including but not limited to trade, banking positions, foreign direct investment and portfolio investing. Each of these has a different relative importance for a particular country and includes illegal financial movements between countries. Countries may also have different levels of vulnerability to misuse of these channels by different actors and may work within a country or across regions.

To better understand the vulnerability of key countries to illicit financial flows and the importance of these flows, the CIEP analyzes these vulnerabilities and finds implementation partners who can prioritize them according to a four-variable matrix.

NS. Channels used for illicit financial flows (eg international trade, foreign direct investment, etc.) NS. the amount of that flow; Seed. The country of origin or target of this flow (but not limited to the country of focus); and d. Sectors that generate these flows (eg classification based on harmonized systems used in international trade).

The final analysis should include, at a minimum, for each key country:

NS. Vulnerability ranking for each of the four variables mentioned above; NS. Comprehensive ranking incorporating 4.a (channel), 4.b (volume) and 4.c (opposite side) Mr. Overall ranking 5.b + 4.d (sector); NS. Vulnerability ranking changes and averages over the past decade; E. A list of actionable recommendations to address the identified vulnerabilities/defects; and f. Methodology used to evaluate/quantify each variable.

The CIEP invites bidders to propose more channels than the four channels mentioned above and other category classifications.

The countries of focus the program intends to analyze are Colombia, Peru, Panama, Venezuela, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

project bidding

Project bids must not exceed GBP150,000, but the program will consider bids offering attractive activities in excess of this. Bidders must submit proposals that meet the following requirements:

We propose a methodology. Up to three pages describing the approach and operational methodology supporting the proposed solution, providing evidence of the organization’s competence, ability, experience and expertise to deliver the proposed solution within its location and context (including subject context). provide. ) appointed. Bidders must support their responses with evidence of similar/related projects already provided.

Resume of people who proposed work on the project (maximum 2 pages per person)

FCDO Project Proposal Template, which should include a detailed project plan with clear project timeline and supporting details

Project proposals over 10k (MS Word document, 81.6 KB)

Activity-based budgeting template with detailed analysis of the cost per activity proposed in the project proposal. Projects must complete all activities within 4 months of signing the grant agreement.

Activity-Based Budget Template (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.8 KB)

Official development support

All expenditures must be eligible for Official Development Assistance (ODA). ODA is a term coined by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee to measure aid. ODA should be carried out by the public sector (official agencies including the state and local governments, or their executive agencies), and has the main goal of economic development and welfare promotion.

Priority

We are ultimately looking for implementers to perform a series of country-by-country analyzes that are included in the regional analysis.

It is expected that most studies could be completed in open source, although some close-source interviews may also be required. Where appropriate, local embassies can help implementers contact key stakeholders of national agencies/agency and provide a complete picture of IFF movement within and outside the country.

Although some country-by-country and sectoral analyzes are needed to show where and how IFFs are generated within the focus countries, the report nevertheless focuses on cross-border flows and provides an understanding of international dynamics/mechanisms (trade-based currencies). need to improve. laundry, free trade zones, etc.) to allow IFF to spread throughout the region.

scope and scale

The scope and scale of manpower, resources, and time required to complete this project can be established within the implementer’s bid for the activity. We expect a small team (not necessarily located in a specific focus country, but capable of accessing each country) and be able to complete the analysis within four months of signing the grant agreement.

output function

Structure: Determined by the implementer as long as they respond to the items identified in the specific overview/goal section of this document.

Format: PDF report.

Language: Spanish/English.

Confidentiality:

The implementer may be an institution engaged in building awareness of the issues raised in this study.

In principle, the UK government does not oppose the release of the products of this project, in fact, implementers include awareness-raising elements for those products as part of the overall project design.

As far as information can be gathered from sensitive sources, the parameters of such permission should be discussed and agreed upon with the embassy when signing the contract/grant.

Private consulting firms, consortia of multidisciplinary experts, or non-profit organizations may participate in this tender.

How to Bid: General Guidelines for Project Proposals

Phase 1: Potential implementers are invited to submit a full proposal (with template attached) to [email protected] by reporting time August 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM. No proposals will be accepted after this deadline.

Step 2: The CIEP program team will evaluate all proposals and decide what to consider at the program committee’s technical committee meeting in mid-September 2021.

Step 3: The CIEP program team will notify successful bidders before October 2021 and try to start activities as soon as possible at the end of October 2021.

duty of care

Implementers are responsible for the safety and welfare of employees and third parties affected by their activities under this grant agreement, including appropriate security measures. They are also responsible for providing adequate security measures for their domestic and business property.

HMG shares available information with implementers about the security posture and development of their country.

Implementers are responsible for ensuring appropriate safety and security briefings for all employees working under this Agreement and for enabling employees to register and receive briefings as described above.

Travel advice is also available on the FCDO website, and implementers should ensure that they (and their employees) are up-to-date with their positions.

The bidder must develop a bid response based on its sole responsibility for its due diligence in accordance with the details provided above. In your bid, you should check:

They fully accept responsibility for their security and care obligations.

They have the knowledge and experience to understand potential risks and develop effective risk plans. And

They have the ability to manage their nursing responsibilities for the duration of the contract.

Acceptance of responsibility must be supported by evidence of competence. When providing evidence, bidders should consider the following questions:

Are you satisfied that you have completed an initial assessment of potential risks, demonstrating your knowledge and understanding, and that you understand the implications of risk management (not relying solely on information provided by FCDO)?

At this stage, have you prepared an overview plan that you think is appropriate for managing these risks (or will you if you have won a contract) and are you confident/comfortable that you can implement it effectively?

Are there any suitable mechanisms for real-time/continuous monitoring of risks (or will they be implemented if contracts are awarded)?

Have you verified or will you ensure that appropriate equipment is provided and accessible to your staff, and will this be reviewed and provided on an ongoing basis?

Do you have an appropriate system in place to manage in case of an emergency/accident?

Gender Sensitivity

FCDO sees gender equality and women’s rights as key to promoting peace and stability abroad. This project takes into account gender differences when data are available. Consider contributing to reducing inequality among people of different genders. Ensure that the project does not harm a specific gender group.

Therefore, gender must be fully integrated in all aspects of the intervention. The project design should be supported by a gender analysis that is regularly monitored and updated, and should clearly shape the project design and implementation with concrete commitments and actions demonstrating that the project is gender-appropriate.

Work planning and project monitoring mechanisms should provide a way for implementers to propose adopting a gender-sensitive approach demonstrating compliance with the UK Equity Act 2010. Implementers are expected to mainstream gender in all activities of the project by incorporating the following gender equality perspectives: Consider the needs of all beneficiaries, men, women and LGBTQ+.

Conflict Sensitivity

FCDO requires implementers to take a robust approach to collision sensitivity. This includes going beyond innocuous principles and maximizing opportunities to positively influence conflict dynamics and peacebuilding, such as improving community relations, strengthening mediation, and good governance.

FCDO also expects implementers to demonstrate an understanding of how projects can affect extremist groups and contribute to addressing the drivers and enablers of violent extremism. This requires a well-crafted conflict sensitivity plan, including how conflict sensitivity will be included in design (including process, baseline analysis), implementation, monitoring, evaluation and lesson learning, and conflict-sensitive communication. Implementers require an approach to capacity-building of beneficiaries and other stakeholders on the necessary team competencies and conflict sensitivities.

