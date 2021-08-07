US women’s football team defeats Australia to win bronze at Tokyo Olympics





TOKYO This was not the colored medal the United States women’s national football team had hoped to win at the Olympics. But the dominant 4-3 victory over Australia gave the top-ranked United States the bronze medal. At the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, the United States was eliminated from the Olympics in the quarter-finals.

Then as now, the United States are the reigning Women’s World Cup champions and the team had hoped to do something never done before: win an Olympic gold following a World Cup title. But uneven play in the Olympic tournament with losses to Sweden in the group match and Canada in the semifinals shattered the American team’s golden hopes.

Two American veterans secured a better result in the team’s last appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Megan Rapinoe scored the USWNT’s first two goals against Australia, including a magnificent corner kick that curled up in the goal in the eighth minute. Australian Sam Kerr equalized the score in the 17th minute. But Rapinoe wouldn’t have denied himself, responding quickly with a powerful strike four minutes later.

Carli Lloyd at 39 is the oldest player on the USA team, and she made it 3-1 with one goal in stoppage time.

The United States continued their momentum in the second half with Lloyd’s second goal to bring the score to 4-1. Australia would not give up. Caitlin Foord had her own response in the 51st minute to keep the game tighter at 4-2. The United States continued to attack and countered him with their smothering defense reminiscent of their dominance at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

But Australia would not give up. Emily Gielnik scored in the 90th minute with a curved shot from the top of the penalty area beyond the outstretched arms of USA goalkeeper Adrianna Franch to make it 4-3.

Franch got her first Olympic start with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher unable to play. She left the semifinal game against Canada in the first half when she landed awkwardly and hypertensive her right knee.

The pace, energy and tempo were very different in the bronze medal game compared to when these same two teams got tangled up in the group play and ended in a goalless draw.

Still, it was the US team’s seventh Olympic appearance and its sixth Olympic medal overall (four gold, one silver and now bronze). The closest country in the women’s football medal standings is Germany with four.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

IN MARTINEZ, HTE:

The United States National Women’s Football Team won a bronze medal today at the Tokyo Olympics. They beat Australia 4-3, but it wasn’t the medal the reigning Women’s World Cup champions had hoped to play for. Russell Lewis of NPR is in Tokyo. He’s joining us now.

Russell, the women’s team had a pretty patchy performance in Tokyo. I think that’s fair to say. What did they look like today?

RUSSELL LEWIS, BYLINE: Well I think they tried to prove that they are a better team than they showed in this tournament. I mean, let’s not forget in the group play that – the opening loss to Sweden and then the goalless draw against the same Aussie team that they beat here today. US head coach Vlatko Andonovski said winning the bronze shows the United States can still come together.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VLATKO ANDONOVSKI: This first loss marked the rest of the tournament. And to come out with the game – or finish the tournament with the game we made, I’m just proud of the team. I am proud of the players.

LEWIS: And, boy, what a spectacle it was against Australia, led by their veterans. Megan Rapinoe scored straight from a corner, curling the ball into the goal in the eighth minute. Australia equalized a little later, then Rapinoe came back to score. Then it was Carli Lloyd in stoppage time at the end of the first half to bring the score to 3-1. Lloyd scored again in the second half to make it 4-1. Australia would score twice more to get to 4-3. And that’s how it ended.

MARTINEZ: After losing to Canada, Rapinoe was talking about how they just didn’t have the juice and she was looking for answers. Why do you think they fought so hard?

LEWIS: You know, it’s really hard to know. I mean, after the group stage, where I think it’s fair, like you said, to call their game unequal, I mean, they really took it to the Netherlands, the reigning European champion, the same team they beat in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. They played the full 90 minutes, tied 2-2, went into overtime, then a Penalty Shootout to Win, led by star goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who, let’s not forget, was injured in the 1-0 semi-final loss. in Canada. And it’s hard to completely replace someone of his caliber, but it’s not about his replacement, Adrianna Franch. The American offensive has just failed against Canada.

MARTINEZ: You mentioned the veteran players. Well, what’s next for them?

LEWIS: Well, Carli Lloyd brought it up after the game. She is the oldest player on the team at 39, and also the most experienced longtime point guard and veteran. She wouldn’t say what’s next for her, but you could still see her competitive fire.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

CARLI LLOYD: Nothing is a guarantee. You know, I always said it. The only reason I’m still here is because I’m just grinding it, and you have to keep playing. I think it’s really hard to get to that level, but it’s even harder to stay here as long as some of us have.

LEWIS: You have a lot of young players waiting behind the scenes who really want to make a difference. So we’ll see what the next year or two brings.

MARTINEZ: That’s Russell Lewis from NPR in Tokyo. Russel, thank you.

LEWIS: You’re welcome.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcription provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxxinews.org/post/us-womens-soccer-team-beats-australia-win-bronze-medal-tokyo-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos