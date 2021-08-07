Refugee doctors recruited to fight epidemic in UK





Mohammad Saoud trained as a doctor in Syria before coming to England.

Now – £15 million Thanks to the NHS England scheme, he is now a medical assistant at the Royal London Hospital.

This project is helping foreign medical graduates living in the UK pass the exams required to enroll in the General Medical Council (GMC).

There are thought to be more than 1,000 refugees under the plan in hospitals and trusts across the UK.

Saoud is one of 50 international doctors recruited to the intensive care unit of the Royal London Hospital, many of them refugees.

They were brought to the UK to help fight the epidemic when the second wave of COVID-19 peaked.

“It was really overwhelming to see so many people working here and suffering around,” Saoud explains.

The Medical Support Worker (MSW) role is suitable for people who are medically qualified but need to work under clinical supervision without clinical care for more than one year.

Ahlam Mutahar Muthanna trained as a doctor in Yemen and started working in the humanitarian field, helping people involved in wars and conflicts.

Now, like Saoud, she is an MSW at the Royal London Hospital and says it helped her continue her medical career after fears that war could end her treatment.

“Even if I tell my colleagues, is this the end of the path to becoming a doctor? Is it the end of the path or the beginning?” she says

At the height of the second coronavirus outbreak, the Royal London Hospital’s COVID-19 specialist ward treated 160 patients at a time and was Europe’s largest intensive care unit.

Dr. Heike Bojhar, who was responsible for organizing the medical staff, says the following initiatives provide a fast and efficient way to reach more professionals.

“Once you decide you need a new specialist, it takes at least 10, sometimes 15 years to actually train. These doctors are already trained in terms of money and they are very affordable.”

Dr Mohammed Rashid Akhtar, an interventional radiologist at the Royal Hospital in London, says the plan saves the NHS training time and money.

“There is a shortage of more than 1000 radiologists. Mohammed is fully trained in Syria. He doesn’t need training, so he saves money on the NHS and benefits the patients here because of the shortage of doctors.”

These healthcare professionals perform tasks such as cancer screenings and ultrasounds to help clean up the treatment backlog caused by the epidemic and fill key workforce shortages.

