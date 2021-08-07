Russia doesn’t send US investor to jail but still sends warning





MOSCOW A Russian court on Friday sentenced an American businessman who is one of the country’s foremost foreign investors to a five-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a penal colony for a conviction for embezzlement, in a move that could hurt Russia’s ability to attract foreign investment.

Suspended sentence of businessman Michael Calvey, founder of Baring Vostok, a private equity firm with $ 3.7 billion under management, means he will not spend time in the notoriously harsh prison system from Russia, the successor of the gulag camps, unless he violates parole conditions.

But the threat of jail that still hangs over Mr Calvey and his six co-defendants in the case should nonetheless dampen foreign interest in doing business in Russia, where foreign direct investment is already complicated by weak property rights. and Western sanctions.

The condemnation was all the more worrying for business leaders as Mr. Calvey had always defended investments in Russia despite the deterioration of relations with the West, even as many companies withdrew from the country.

Mr Calvey, 53, founded Baring Vostok in the 1990s, shortly after the collapse of communism, with the aim of attracting investors to Russia’s new capitalist economy. Over its 27 years in business, the company has attracted billions of dollars in private equity for Russian companies like Yandex, a search engine that rivals Google locally, and Ozon, an online retailer.

The co-defendants, including Philippe Delpal, a French national and an executive of Baring Vostok, were sentenced to similar suspended sentences in the Russian prison system.

The case arose out of a commercial dispute with the shareholders of a Siberian bank.

Prosecutors said Mr Calvey and other executives of his fund embezzled 2.5 billion rubles (about $ 34 million) by persuading shareholders of the bank, Vostochny Bank, to accept a stake in another company at an inflated price.

In his defense, Mr. Calvey argued that the bank’s shareholders had full access to information about the value of the shares when they accepted them in lieu of a loan repayment and that the matter should have been decided. by commercial arbitration.

I came to Russia and stayed here because I loved this country from the start and believed that Russia has the potential to become one of the major investment markets in the world, Mr. Calvey said in a closing statement during his trial last month.

I convinced investors to share my confidence in the future of Russia, he said. Even after 2014, when the geopolitical climate worsened and sanctions were imposed on Russia, I continued to defend Russia’s image as an attractive country for work and investment.

Mr. Calvey’s pressure for investment continued despite two decades of government corporate takeovers, ruble devaluations and politically-branded arrests, including that of the late Sergei L. Magnitsky. on remand and working as a lawyer for another prominent foreign investor, William F. Browder.

The richest man in Russia, Mikhail B. Khodorkovsky, founder of an oil company, has twice been sentenced to long terms in prison colonies.

Conditions are harsh there. In a prison, Mr. Khodorkovsky was stabbed in the face with a homemade knife. The director said another inmate was pushing back an unwanted sexual advance, which Mr Khodorkovsky denied.

Mr. Calveys’ investment firm had focused on internet and retail start-ups that benefited from the wealth generated by the oil industry and found success serving the emerging middle class of the world. country.

The arrest and detention of Mr. Calvey and his colleagues in 2019 has raised fears that executives of other American companies will also be arrested amid a climate of strained relations with the United States. The seven executives were sentenced Thursday by a Russian court and their sentences handed down on Friday.

Even in detention, Mr Calvey continued to speak in favor of the investment case for Russia, reading statements to that effect during the hearings from inside the aquarium-like glass box in which the defendants are. detained in Russian courts.

Russian entrepreneurs are frequently the target of shakedowns and covert plans to steal assets, said Russia’s own ombudsperson. Arrests are frequent. Today, around one in ten prisoners in Russian penal colonies is a white-collar criminal.

Government revenues from exports of commodities like oil and natural gas, which circulate regardless of what Russian courts do inside the country, have left it largely indifferent to the country’s investment climate. , noted the economists. And an independent judiciary that helps investors could also weaken control over political opposition.

Russia is in a situation that one might call an investment pause, Natalia Akindinova, a researcher at the Higher School of Economics, said in an interview.

