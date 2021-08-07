CDOT reaches $ 14 million settlement over partial collapse of 36 US in 2019





The Colorado Department of Transportation reached a $ 14 million deal with three companies in connection with the partial collapse of US 36 between Denver and Boulder in 2019.

The settlement covers the majority of the more than $ 17 million it cost CDOT to repair the section of eastbound track near Wadsworth Boulevard after a bridge over the tracks began to collapse, obstructing circulation.

Dramatic footage of the damaged highway dominated the Colorado news for weeks. For days, people sat in lawn chairs near Church Ranch Road Park-N-Ride, watching the concrete panels and dirt slide into the dry lake below.

The $ 14 million covers everything but an additional investment of $ 3.5 million made by CDOT to further accelerate the project (emergency repair), the agency said on Friday afternoon.

The settlement was finalized in May, according to a 12-page document reviewed by The Sun, and was between CDOT and the Ames-Granite A joint venture, HDR Engineering and Kleinfelder.

Most of the settlement dollars will come from the Ames-Granite A joint venture, the contractor hired in 2012 by CDOT to complete its 36 expressway project in the United States. The project included a total reconstruction of the busy highway between Denver and Boulder.

HDR and Kleinfelder will each pay $ 4 million.

HDR, which is based in Nebraska, led the design of the US 36 project. Kleinfelder, also known as Kleinfelder West, is based in California.

According to the settlement, first reported by The Denver Post on Friday afternoon, the CDOT brought forward a claim against Ames-Granite A Joint Venture, which in turn brought forward claims against HDR. HDR, in turn, made claims against Kleinfelder.

The partial collapse occurred in July 2019. As part of the settlement, CDOT and the companies involved agreed not to disparage each other and agreed to issue a joint statement for public release acknowledging the resolution.

