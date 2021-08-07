The coronavirus pandemic is ‘weakening’ in most parts of the UK and could continue to shrink until schools return.





The coronavirus pandemic could slow down as more positive data emerges on Friday and real-time modeling suggests that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to decline until school returns.

One in 75 households in the UK contracted COVID-19 for the week leading up to July 31, shortly after Freedom Day restrictions were lifted on July 19. That figure is down from 1/65 last week, according to the latest estimates from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) released on Friday.

In Wales, it is estimated that around 1 in 230 people were infected with the virus in the week through 31 July, down from 1 in 160 the week before. In Scotland, ONS estimates that about 1 in 120 people are infected with Covid-19.

However, in Northern Ireland, as of the end of July, about 1 in 55 people had been infected with COVID-19, the highest since the week from 1 in 65 to January 23rd. All figures are for individual households.

A government source said the situation looked positive as vaccinations lowered hospitalization rates. But scientists say Britain can’t relax despite the shame.

Another 31,808 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the UK yesterday, subject to the need to remain vigilant, the number increased for the third straight day at the same time last week.

Another 92 deaths were recorded, but hospital admissions were 5,631, 302 fewer than at this time last week. Scientists were cautiously optimistic about the latest data.

The latest government figures show that the UK coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, has fallen and is now between 0.8 and 1.1. Last week it was between 1.1 and 1.4.

According to the latest modeling by Professor Karl Friston of University College London, a member of the Independent Sage group of scientists, the real-time value of R in the UK dropped from 1.0 a week ago to 0.88 on August 1st.

He predicts that R will continue to decline until school resumes next month, gradually increasing as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors, rising above 1 again around early November. A number above 1 can increase exponentially, while a number below 1 means the epidemic is declining.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said cases are now declining in most parts of the country and 82% of Welsh adults have received both vaccines. That number continues to grow, he said, as more people decide to protect themselves and their loved ones with each passing day.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: “The latest report from ONS provides further confirmation that infection rates are indeed falling in the UK. However, the number of cases is still increasing in Northern Ireland.

Autumn was most pronounced in the younger age group. The rate reduction was not as large as that seen in the number of cases, but this was primarily due to the fact that ONS studies report on PCR. [test] There is always a delay in reductions confirmed by ONS and clinical sampling, as positive and positive individuals can remain for more than two weeks.

It is not yet clear whether these declines will continue or reach equilibrium before school returns in September. You can see the numbers remain around the current level.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School, said: “We have to be careful as the rate of infection across the UK is still high, but this is very encouraging.

This may be due to the summer weather, which encourages more outdoor activities, as a result of vaccination and natural infection, combined with high levels of immunity to the virus, at the end of the school year, many people still adhere to wearing face masks in indoor spaces.

We need to keep an eye on our data to see if we are going through this wave of infection. We have previously been tricked by this virus into a false sense of security.

