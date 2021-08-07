2 Seattle cops who were on the U.S. Capitol in January are fired





SEATTLE (AP) Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz fired two police officers on Friday who officials said broke the law as they attended events in Washington DC during the January 6 uprising.

Married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett were fired because they had passed outside barriers set by Capitol Police and were right next to the Capitol, Diaz said in a statement.

It is beyond the absurd to suggest that they did not know they were in an area where they should not be, in the midst of what was already a violent criminal riot, he said. .

Diaz also called the officers’ presence on Capitol Hill that day an attack on our profession and on all officers across the country.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Union that represents the officers, did not immediately return a phone message asking for comment on the decision to fire them.

The officers, in a report released by the Seattles Office of Police Accountability, said they remained on the grass 30 to 50 meters (27 to 45 meters) from the Capitol and never saw any signs of disturbance.

It is not known whether the officers are under criminal investigation by federal authorities for their actions.

The Everett’s were among six officers from Seattle to the nation’s capital for President Donald Trumps’ Stop the Steal rally.

The couple’s trip became public after Caitlin Everett posted a photo to Facebook of her and Alexander Everett at the protest. Four other officers later admitted they were also there, but said they were not involved in the riot.

Friday marked the first time the Everett’s have been named. The police did not name the other four officers.

The Washington Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will hear a lawsuit brought by officers against people who have filed for public registration seeking to disclose their identities.

Seattle Police Accountability Office investigation last month found that the Everett’s broke the law by entering the United States Capitol while rioters stormed the building. The police disciplinary report stated that they had also lied about their activities.

Although the Everett’s claim they did not see a disturbance, FBI photographs showed them directly next to the Capitol building around 2:30 p.m. about 30 minutes after the protest was declared riot, according to the accountability report of the police.

Officers told investigators they had no idea the event had turned violent, according to the report.

But nearby and in your line of sight, many people were scaling a stone wall to the capital steps, climbing up the scaffolding and crowds surrounding the building, the report adds.

Diaz said Everetts’ presence there was unacceptable: more than 100 officers suffered serious injuries, some of which ended their careers with assault,

He added: Hundreds more, across all agencies called in, bear the physical and emotional scars of that day. The participation of these two agents in this crowd is a stain for our service, as well as for the men and women who work to protect our community, to serve those in need and to do so with compassion and dignity.

Both officers came to Seattle after working with the Texas Police Department.

Officers worked together at the Dallas Police Department as pre-wedding patrol officers, according to police reports released as part of a public documents request.

Alexander Everett received a BA in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas in 2008 and worked in Dallas for four years before taking up an officer position in Round Rock, Texas. He also worked for the US Air Marshals for over 22 years, according to records.

Caitlin Everett worked for the Dallas Police Department for four years under her maiden name Caitlin Rochelle, according to records.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Everett’s had a lawyer. The attorneys representing them and the four other Seattle officers in the public records case withdrew from the case after the accountability office’s investigation ended last month.

