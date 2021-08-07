UK condemns 10-year prison sentence for dual Iranian nationals amid escalating tensions | Iran





The British government has refuted reports that a British-Iranian labor rights activist was sentenced to 10 years in Tehran for joining an illegal group.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that London “strongly condemns the sentence imposed on Mehran Raoff, a former teacher from North London.”

They added that they are still doing everything we can to support Mehran and his family and will continue to bring his case to the highest level.

Iranian lawyer Mostafa Nili tweeted Wednesday that Raoff and retired architect Nahid Taghavi were sentenced to 10 years and eight months on anti-government charges for joining an illegal group. is a response to propaganda.

The sentences for the two Iranian dual nationals came against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Britain, its Western allies and Iran.

On Friday, the G7 Developed Economics Group accused Iran of organizing a drone strike against an Israeli-linked oil tanker that claimed the lives of former British soldiers and Romanian nationals.

The US, UK and Israel have already pointed to Iran for the attack on MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman.

Iran has vehemently denied it had anything to do with the attack, as tensions in the region escalated and negotiations to revive a 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program stalled.

The dual citizenship case was recently seen as a way to increase pressure in discussions about the future of negotiations. Iran regards its citizens arrested for violating US sanctions as state hostages, while the West regards dual citizenship as hostage purely to increase Iran’s negotiating power in nuclear negotiations.

A family of dual nationals, including Anglo-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, accused Iran of using its loved ones as pawns in its broader geopolitical confrontation with the West.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International called for an unconditional release, alleging that Raubs was held arbitrary in Tehran’s infamous Ebin prison.

The Human Rights Commissioner said he was a prisoner of conscience who helped translate English news articles and discuss workers’ rights in union-banned Iran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/07/uk-condemns-10-year-sentence-for-dual-national-in-iran-as-tensions-rise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos