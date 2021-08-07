US markets seem expensive globally, should you be concerned?





Over the past few decades, valuations between major international stock markets have tracked fairly closely. However, since the financial crisis of 2009, this relationship has broken down. The US market now sits at around 30 to 40 times earnings per year, depending on what metric you are looking at. In contrast, major markets such as Europe and Japan are trading around 20x-25x. I am using round numbers here to illustrate that the United States is now almost twice as expensive as other major developed markets. So what is going on?

American exceptionalism

There are a few things in favor of the US markets. The importance of technology in the economy is overwhelming, and companies such as Google GOOG, Amazon AMZN, Appl AAPL e, and Microsoft MSFT have a global footprint. They just happen to be listed in the United States. In addition, these companies have a great return on capital, they can and have created growth by hiring a few more developers or buying a few more servers. It’s a relatively efficient way to grow and maybe they deserve to trade at a premium for it. These companies are important because they represent about a quarter of the value of the S&P 500. The United States has therefore benefited from the success of the technology.

Second, maybe investors just have more confidence in the investor-friendly policies of the U.S. economy, and perhaps in the way the Covid-19 crisis has been handled, or in the approach of the loose money passed by the Fed and Congress.

Become Japanese

Yet there are concerns. It’s hard to look at historical country valuations without noticing the experience of Japan in the late 1980s. Back then, Japanese equity returns and valuations were skyrocketing. Japan was seen as the global business model and couldn’t do anything wrong. The spectacular Japanese valuations did not last. Today, Japanese yields are much lower than other markets over the past decades. The Japanese bubble has burst.

Future returns

Ultimately, the returns are based on math. You can increase and pay in profit or change your rating level. That’s really all for determining stock returns.

Profit growth rates are generally known over time. High single-digit profit growth rates are quite common for developed economies.

That leaves the evaluation. Large swings are surprisingly common here. There is a big problem however, over long periods of history more expensive markets can lose value, and vice versa. This does not bode well for the United States although the timing is uncertain.

International diversification

International diversification is not a bad idea even without valuation differentials. Maybe Mexico has a good year while Brazil has a bad one. Having a basket of different countries can help manage risk.

On top of that, the seemingly tight level of US valuations means that it may be prudent to seek oversight. It might take a few years, but historically expensive US market valuations could come back to Earth, just like we saw with Japan in the early 1990s. The US had a great run, but investors should consider their options globally. Europe and Japan are obvious starting points with large developed markets with less demanding valuations.

