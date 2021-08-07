Half a million UK partners and individual traders face bigger tax bills in 2022





UK tax update

Private traders and partners of more than half a million law firms and accounting organizations will have to levy more taxes than expected next year, following the UK government’s proposal to change the date on which certain companies report their earnings.

Experts said the move could generate billions of pounds in the Treasury.

An advisory and draft bill released last month said it plans to change the 12-month period used by partners and individual traders to calculate profits, so that everyone will have a March 31 or April 5 tax year end. I did.

This change will carry forward tax liabilities that businesses and partners can defer by delaying the end of the current fiscal year.

The measure is expected to affect approximately 250,000 partners and 280,000 individual traders as of 2019/20 tax returns.

Anita Monteith, senior policy adviser at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said she wouldn’t be surprised if the bill raises “billions”.

“Because these big partnerships make a lot of money. . . A significant amount of cash could flow into the treasury to help pay off the massive national debt,” she said.

Currently, businesses can choose the date they create an annual account. Their tax burden and the partner’s tax burden are at the end of the tax year at the end of the accounting period.

Partners whose fiscal year ends on April 30 choose to maximize the period between time to profit and time to pay taxes, allowing them to defer payments for 11 months compared to other taxpayers.

However, the government has proposed that from 2023, businesses and partners should match their taxable profits with other countries, even if they prepare accounts on different dates.

For businesses that do not currently use either date, there will be a transition year from April 2022. During that time, affected businesses will have to pay taxes on profits for more than one year (23 months in the worst case) to prepare for the new system to start in April 2023.

Guy Sterling, tax partner at accounting firm Moore Kingston Smith, said he expects the measure to generate at least £1 billion in revenue from the largest accounting and law firms.

“In addition to complicating earnings reporting, it will accelerate tax payments for many professional partnerships and hurt cash flow in sectors that HM Revenue & Customs considers a soft target,” he added.

The government did not disclose the impact of the proposal to the Treasury, but plans to do so after consultations on August 31. Currently, it is often the case that people leave the partnership or the sole proprietorship goes out of business, and now they are receiving a deferred deposit.

The government has suggested that taxpayers can pay over five years, but some say the measure will still hurt the cash flow of partners and professional services firms.

As Giles Murphy, head of professional practice for financial advisor Smith & Williamson, loses the ability to defer taxes, “Companies will have a hole in their cash holdings, which can be significant.”

“I think it will be a nightmare for large law firms,” said Philip Harle, chair of the Revenue Committee of the City of London Law Association.

A partner at the Big Four accounting firm accused the Treasury of not consulting sufficiently broadly and not taking into account the diverse needs of different businesses. Excluding partnerships from the bill was considered by the Ministry of Finance, the official said.

However, the government said it had informally consulted with large and small businesses about the changes before starting the consultations.

Changes are being made in part to simplify the tax system before digital filing and reporting of income tax begins in April 2023.

Affected people could benefit by removing the quirk of current regulations that require some companies’ new partners to pay two years of tax when they get promoted and have to wait until they retire to clear the overpayment.

“Simplifying the base period rules will allow the self-employed to spend less time managing their taxes and help reduce refund errors and mistakes,” the Ministry of Finance said.

