U.S. women’s volleyball team to face Brazil for gold





TOKYO On the morning of the women’s Olympic volleyball semi-final, Friday here at the Tokyo Games, Foluke Akinradewo, three-time Olympian and center blocker for the US team, had a hunch: the United States was going to have a perfect match. .

Against Serbia that afternoon, the Americans would be efficient and clinical and each player would execute the game plan just as she could see it playing in her mind. And just 20 months after Akinradewo gave birth to a son, Kayode, her side would beat Serbia to advance to the gold medal game on Sunday.

Walking to breakfast, Akinradewo shared his vision with team captain Jordan Larson also at his third Olympics. Larson, an outside hitter, said she felt the same way.

I don’t know if you want to talk about it, but yes, okay! Larson remembers saying this.

The premonition was right. Against a tough Serbian side, the United States won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-23.

Tijana Boskovic was Serbia’s top scorer with 19 points, while Annie Drews led the Americans with 17.

Ms Boskovic is just one of the great and great players in the world, said Karch Kiraly, the coach of the American teams. Today she was probably the deadliest player in the tournament, but we held her back.

Kiraly, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in indoor volleyball and also gold medalist in beach volleyball, praised Akinradewo for her role in controlling Boskovic by leading the teams in superb blocks from start to finish.

The Americans’ victory brought both joy and relief to the team, which lost to the Serbs five years ago in the semi-finals of the Rio 2016 Games. This loss hurt because the States team -Unis had done so well at these Olympics, with the gold medal close at hand, and Kiraly can’t forget that.

He said it was an absolute soul crush to lose in that semi-final game because it was America’s only loss in Rio and it was so close: it was the fifth set, the Serbs winning, 15-13.

The Tokyo team will now have a chance to redeem themselves from that loss when they face Brazil in the gold medal match on Sunday. The United States will be ready for anything, and any team, Kiraly said, in part because throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it has spent so much time working on team chemistry.

Americans are between 24 and 34 years old and have a mix of experience. Only four of them have competed in the Olympics, while eight of them are new to the Summer Games.

Updated

Aug. 7, 2021, 1:03 am ET

When the pandemic hit, Kiraly decided to try something new to freeze the teammates. Instead of using the team’s regular sports psychologist, he took the unconventional route by enlisting former UCLA softball coach Sue Enquist as a pure mental performance coach.

Enquist, a motivational speaker who also coached the U.S. softball team, was the first of several guest speakers Kiraly hosted for the team after they started training separately because of Covid-19. Other sports figures followed, including Julie Foudy and Carla Overbeck, who are former captains of the US women’s football team, and tennis legend Billie Jean King, who sent Kiraly and the US team. an encouraging text after the victory on Friday.

At the request of players, Enquist has returned to lead the player-only Zoom meetings. They discussed motivational books or movies, and how the team, sometimes scattered around the world, could communicate better as a group while each player trained on their own.

Larson, for example, trained at home in California, in her garage on her Peloton and with weights. It was a lonely existence. At one point, she said, almost three months went by without her touching a volleyball because she had no one to throw it back to her. She had also stopped jumping for two months. And when she did it again, she was wearing a bald spot in the grass in her garden because she had practiced approaching the net so many times in the same place.

Larson, who is 34 and the oldest player on the squad, said Inquist has helped connect players when they need it most.

It came and we were sort of functioning as a group of individuals; I think we all had our own personal agendas, Larson said, explaining that Inquist helped them figure out how to be on the same page.

Their goal, however, has always been the same: to win the first Olympic gold medal in American women’s volleyball. At the recent Olympics, the team had come together. He won silver medals at the Beijing Games in 2008 and the London Games in 2012, and he won bronze in 2016.

Drews, who is competing in his first Olympics, said winning gold in Tokyo is the team’s quest.

This goal influenced every decision we made, she said.

The return to the gold medal game motivated Akinradewo to return after having a baby boy at the end of 2019, despite a difficult pregnancy. She is still struggling with a severe case of diastasis recti, which is the separation of the abdominal muscles and affects her core strength.

Still, she trained at home throughout the lockdown and juggled motherhood and breastfeeding with her job as an athlete. In all, she missed three years playing for the national team before returning to the team in May. Even then, she worked separately from the team most of the time so that she could protect her son from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

It was especially important for her to keep moving forward, Akinradewo said, for more than just a chance to win a gold medal.

There was a trip back, but I was determined to make it, she said. Part of my desire to do this was that I just wanted other moms to know that it is possible. So I just wanted to do it for them.

On Friday morning, she also felt that she and her team could win the semi-final for all moms.

I woke up and I was like, I was going to do this, and I was going to do it, she said. And I’m glad it came to fruition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/sports/olympics/volleyball-women-usa-serbia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos