UK’s leading science funder to ask beneficiaries to write papers immediately and free of charge | Science

The UK currently has one of the highest public access publication rates in the world, and many researchers publish their research papers on publicly and freely available websites. However, the state-led funding agency today announced a new policy that will further strengthen open access by making all research it finances publicly readable at the time of publication.

The policy of the funder, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will expand on existing rules that apply to all research papers produced in an annual fund of 8 billion. About three-quarters of recently published papers at UK universities are open access, and UKRI’s current policy offers scholars two compliance pathways. , you can keep near-final versions of your papers in public repositories after a waiting period of up to one year. Publishers have argued that an embargo period is necessary to prevent free newspapers from taking away subscribers.

However, from April 2022, delays of one year are no longer acceptable. Researchers who choose Green Open Access must deposit their papers as soon as they are published. And publishers cannot maintain copyright in UKRI-funded papers. Institutions will use a Creative Commons Attribution license (known as CC-BY), which allows for free and free distribution, to require publication in research funded with some minor exceptions. of the work.

Funder for Public Research Enforcement Champion Duncan Wingham says UKRI has developed a new policy because publicly funded research must be made publicly available to taxpayers. This policy is closely aligned with policies issued by the non-profit Wellcom Trustone, the world’s largest non-governmental funding agency, and other major research funders, including the European Research Council.

This move is also an effort to align UKRI policy with Plan S and to make academic literature free of charge to European research funders, including UKRI. Funders group Coalition S is happy with the policy, said Managing Director Johan Rooryck. UKRI is the largest fundraiser within Europe, and the push for public access shows a global movement among large research funders in the same direction. Rooryck says he hopes this will set an example for many other large funders around the world, including China, Japan and the US.

David Prosser, managing director of the British library consortium Research Libraries UK, says the zero embargo green open access requirement is important, but the policy is still evolving rather than innovative. It could clear up some confusion over when the UKRI will pay the journal’s fees for gold open access, he says. Public access to all research papers. (More than half of UK papers follow transitional agreements, according to the UKRI.) This makes it easier for institutions, authors and publishers to know where they are, Prosser says. UKRI will nearly double the funding it provides to support open access, including gold open access fees, from 24 million to 47 million per year.

UKRI said it will release more details about the policy in November. For example, it has not yet revealed whether it will fund gold open access costs for journals, including Nature, which have made some open access commitments but are not subject to full transition agreements approved by Jisc, a nonprofit UK group that negotiates journal subscriptions. representing the university. Although policy implementation is almost a year away, the UKRI believes there will be ample time for researchers to make good, affordable and sustainable choices, says Wingham.

Publishers resisted the new requirements. The Publishers Association, a member organization of the UK publishing industry, has published documents stating that the policy confuses researchers, threatens academic freedom, stifles open access, and that many researchers have to pay fees for gold open access. The only viable path for researchers. In a letter to members of the editorial board in the UK, publishing magnate Elsevier said it was lobbying UKRI and the UK government to work to shape the policy and encouraged members to write their own.

Elsevier forwarded a request for comment on the new policy to the Publishers Association, which issued a statement that green open access was unsustainable, especially for smaller publishers. The need to subscribe is diminished when the article version comes out too quickly. [to journals], spokeswoman Amy Price wrote in an email to Science: It remains to be seen whether some publishers will reject papers from authors who choose to publish the green version of their papers immediately. The pricing email did not respond to questions about that possibility.

It would not be in the publisher’s interest to refuse to publish these green, open access papers, Rooryck says, because the public repository version ultimately drives publicity for the publisher. And even with articles submitted immediately to public repositories, a record of the final version published behind the paywall will still have significant value, Prosser says. Rooryck believes that publishers threatening to reject such papers are simply saber quivering and posing.

