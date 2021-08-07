US concerned about China’s growing nuclear arsenal, says Blinken





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about refugee programs for Afghans who have assisted the United States during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, the United States, August 2, 2021.

The top US diplomat has expressed concerns to Southeast Asian foreign ministers about China’s growing nuclear arsenal, the State Department said on Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented to the ASEAN Regional Forum, an online meeting of more than 20 countries, a list of provocative Chinese behavior.

The secretary also expressed deep concern over the rapid growth of the PRC’s nuclear arsenal, which highlights how Beijing has strayed sharply from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on deterrence. minimum, ”said state spokesman Ned Price, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

A report released last month by the American Federation of Scientists concluded that Beijing was building more than 100 missile silos in its Xinjiang region, raising questions about China’s nuclear ambitions.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that China has about 350 of the world’s nuclear weapons, a fraction of the 5,550 possessed by the United States and 6,255 by Russia.

Blinken also warned of violent military rule in Burma as well as human rights violations in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Last month, the Biden administration warned companies with ties to Hong Kong and Xinjiang of considerable regulatory risks as China continues to restrict political and economic freedoms in the region.

Blinken also called on China to stop its provocative behavior in the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea.

The South China Sea, home to more than 200 points of land, serves as a gateway to global shipping routes through which nearly $ 4 trillion in trade transit each year. Over $ 1,000 billion is tied to the US market. The sea is also home to approximately $ 2.6 trillion in recoverable offshore oil and gas.

Five claimants China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam occupy nearly 70 disputed reefs and islets across the South China Sea. Over the years, applicants have built and enlarged around 90 outposts on these disputed features, according to research collected by CSIS’s Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

The many overlapping sovereign claims over the land have made it a home for military outposts. Beijing has the lion’s share of these land features, with around 27 across the region.

Beijing’s interest in developing the South China Sea lands is by no means new.

China first took possession of Fiery Cross Reef and Subi Reef in 1988 and has since equipped them with deep-water ports, aircraft hangars, communications facilities, administrative offices and a runway. 10,000 feet.

