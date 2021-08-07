UK Interior Ministry to take 612 domestic flights with Gifu remittance from 2019 | green politics





Employees of the government department responsible for climate change have flown 612 domestic flights since June 2019, when the UK signed a net zero emission target into law.

Thirty-four of the total flights in a single trip not including trips to Northern Ireland by the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) were carried out by government ministers.

The BEIS figures come from a request for information from the office of Bristol East Labor Representative Kerry McCarthy, Minister of Shadows for Green Transportation. They show that the department took 395 domestic flights in the six months after the 2050 net-zero target was signed into law on June 27, 2019, but in 2020 that figure is 210. So far this year, the department has served seven domestic flights.

During the first and second quarters of 2019, six months before this law was signed, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport took 779 domestic flights.

Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma comes after being criticized by the opposition for undermining environmental efforts and not setting an example after receiving reports of traveling to 30 countries in the past seven months.

Ahead of the Cop26 summit, Downing Street says face-to-face talks are essential to cut carbon emissions and secure ambitious action. They claimed that Sharma secured the ambitious action as a result of the discussions he had.

The UK is gearing up for an important UN climate summit in Glasgow in October and November. The summit marks the first time since the Paris Climate Change Conference in 2015, when countries set new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

McCarthy said travel to the UK mainland could replace flights with train travel.

The government’s hypocrisy on climate change is breathtaking. Since the UK’s net zero target was enacted into law, the very department responsible for climate change has seized hundreds of polluted domestic flights that can be ridden by train, she said.

To make matters worse, the government has already raised rail fares and plans to cut taxes on domestic flights. We need to see climate leadership ahead of Cop26. But if governments aren’t prepared to go green, how can they convince someone to do so?

In March, the government proposed lowering domestic air passenger tariffs and raising railroad fares by 2.6%, higher than inflation. Consumer Group’s Recent Survey What? Train fares on popular UK routes are 50% more expensive than plane fares, even though trains produce 80% less CO2.

Among the government departments responding to the FoI request, BEIS had the highest number of domestic flights in 2019 and 2020. It was under the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC), which recorded eight domestic flights so far this year when the number was significantly lower.

After the net zero target was signed, the second highest department after domestic flights during the same period was the Ministry of Education, which took 289 domestic flights, the Ministry of Environment, Food and Agriculture, which took 104, DHSC, which took 62, and the Ministry of Finance, with 46.

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing value for money to taxpayers by minimizing costs and using the greenest possible means of travel, and recent figures show that the number of flights taken by the government has been 28 since 2010.” % decreased.

However, ministers and civil servants often have to travel for government work, and most travel is by train, but sometimes by plane.

For BEIS, for example, the trip involves travel to Aberdeen’s offices and key parts of Scotland’s energy sector, many of which cannot come and go in one day.

