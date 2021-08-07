UK faces dilemma with oilfield project | David Sapstead





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled that controversial oil and gas fields off Scotland will continue despite environmental activists saying the development would mock “ambitious” plans for the UK-hosted Cop26 climate change conference .

Production permits for the Cambo oil field west of the Shetland Islands are expected to be approved just before November when more than 150 countries gather for Cop26 in Glasgow. First licensed 20 years ago and estimated to produce 800 million barrels over 25 years, the field has been opposed by many environmental lobbyists and has prompted 80,000 signatures. A friend of the earth petition has been submitted to Downing Street. Approving production at Cambo earlier this year warned that it “disregards the UK’s commitment to meeting its climate goals”. But when he visited Scotland on Thursday, Johnson said he would seek “ambitious” agreements with other countries. “You can’t break the deal” when it comes to the Cambo oil field to target climate change at Cop26, he said. The British oil industry insists on developing this field. It directly creates about 1,000 jobs and creates more jobs in the supply chain. It will help reduce the UK’s dependence on imported oil, which will be offset by a decline in North Sea oil production. Jonathan Roger Cambo, CEO of Siccar Point Energy, a company that supports exploration, argued that developments in this area “support the country’s energy transition while maintaining safe UK supplies”. He added: “We have taken important steps proactively to minimize our emission footprint through our design and the Cambo will be built to be ‘Electrified’, the possibility of using onshore renewable power as it becomes available in the future in line with our decarbonization goals. There is.” A spokesperson for https://www.shell.co.uk/Shell said the project said, “Even the most ambitious scenario says the world will continue to need oil and gas for decades to come as energy systems transition. will generate cash to help fund the growth of our new low-carbon portfolio.” Similarly, a spokesperson for London’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: Continued demand for oil and gas will continue over the next few years, as recognized by the independent Climate Change Committee.” But Opposition Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Cambo project should not go ahead. Calls on governments to create a “tight” timeline for ending oil and gas extraction Friends of Earth Scottish climate and energy activist Caroline Rance said exploration permits were granted in 2001, but it is up to Prime Minister Johnson’s government. The Scottish government should end its hypocritical support for drilling down to the last drop of climate-destroying oil and gas and instead develop a clear plan for licensing production, retraining marine workers and helping communities affected by this transition. We extract fossil fuels while supporting,” said Hannah Thomas-Peter, climate change correspondent for Sky News. Governments must step back to protect credibility while urging other countries to increase their emission-reduction commitments.” Read more news and views from David Sapsted. Subscribe to our monthly newsletter, Relocate Extra, to keep up with all the latest international missions and Global Mobility News.Relocate’s new Global Mobility Toolkit provides free information, actionable advice and support for HR, global mobility managers and global teams working abroad Access hundreds of global services and providers from an online directory

