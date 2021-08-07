



Acting on the track confirmed the GB team’s fantastic Friday medals. Laura Kenny became Britain’s most decorated female Olympic athlete in her place as she and Katie Archibald completely destroyed the arena in Madison for the first time.

From cycling golf to surviving a lung collapse, Tom Cary analyzes the growth of British sportsman Kenny.

After that, Kate French excelled in running and shooting to win an Olympic gold medal in the modern pentathlon.

This puts the UK in fourth place in the medal table, but Guy Verhofstadt, former European Parliament Brexit Chairman, won’t be happy after suggesting that the EU should take first place.

Many were quick to point out his erroneous logic.

First healthy 16-year-old boy assaulted across UK

The first coronavirus jab was given to a healthy 16-year-old as it was recently estimated that the level of COVID-19 infection in three of the UK’s four countries has fallen. The latest National Statistical Office estimates show that infections have again decreased in most parts of the UK during the “encouraging” phase of the fight against the Delta strain. The prevalence of Covid-19 infection in the UK is estimated to have decreased to 1 in 75 in the week through July 31, down from 1 in 65 recorded the previous week. It also fell in Scotland and Wales, but rose in Northern Ireland. It comes as a government scientist says wearing a face mask has become more of a political statement than a public health issue. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Grant Shops said vaccine certification will remain a “permanent” fixture for international travel for the “near future”. Here are the best last minute vacations to book.

How To Save 241 On Your Energy Bill Before The Price Goes Up

Energy prices for 15 million Britons are expected to surge starting in October after energy regulators said they would raise the most widely used tariff cap by around 12% due to surges in wholesale energy prices. Energy regulator Ofgem is advising homes to shop for better tariffs as it increases the base standard variable tariff limit from 139 to 1,277. This chart shows how prices have risen since 2010 and Ben Marlow analyzes why energy price caps are a disastrous part of free market government interference. But you don’t have to pay more. Here’s how to save 241 on your energy bill:

infant death | A teenage mother who starved her young daughter to death at a party in London and Coventry has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Verphy Kudi went to a 1990’s music concert at Elephant and Castle and even had a DJ announce her birthday during a few days picnic at home, the court heard. Her 20-month-old daughter Asia died after being left alone in her apartment in Brighton.

Worldwide: Hezbollah launches rockets into Israel

Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel this morning as tensions between Iran-backed militants and neighboring countries in southern Lebanon seriously escalated. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), just after 11 a.m., 19 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, 10 of which landed on Iron Dome and three on Lebanon. Read how the Israeli army responded and watch the Iron Dome defense system in action.

