What would you like to know

Trucks wait at the Canadian border crossing in Detroit on August 8.

DETROIT (FOX 2) – After more than a year and a half, the border between the United States and Canada, the longest international border in the world, is expected to reopen for U.S. citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canadian officials announced on July 19 that it would ease restrictions to allow U.S. citizens to return for non-essential travel. The move came as both countries were under scrutiny to reopen the order and before the delta variant took such a place in the United States.

Another problem, just as the border is about to reopen, is that Canadian border workers have gone on strike. Approximately 9,000 employees of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union implemented “rule book” activities at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial ports. and post offices, causing severe delays at access points across the country, including across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

Workers will continue to work, but a statement says they will perform their duties “to the letter of the law” by asking all of the manual questions for each vehicle attempting to cross. “This can cause long and unavoidable delays.”

Before you return to visit loved ones or a vacation home you might have in the Great White North, there are several things you should know.

The conundrum at the U.S.-Canada border will escalate further on Friday as customs officials, unhappy with a lack of contracts over the past three years, say they will actively work to slow the crossing to the border. The journey to vaccinated Americans begins Monday.

Who can visit Canada?

Starting at midnight August 9, Canada reopens for all non-essential travel, but you must be considered fully vaccinated before crossing the international border. This means that you must have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines two weeks before your trip.

However, children under 12 accompanied by a fully immunized parent or guardian can also travel within the country, but must be tested on the first and eighth day of travel.

Before leaving for Canada

You will also need to take a COVID-19 test. Those wishing to cross the border will need to present a negative COVID-19 molecular test performed within three days of crossing the border, as well as proof of a full set of vaccines at least two weeks before crossing the border.

Even if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you will still need to prove that you do not carry the virus with you when you travel.

The test should not be taken more than 72 hours before your arrival in Canada. If your test is positive, it must have been between 14 and 180 days since testing positive before you are eligible to enter Canada.

You must also be asymptomatic. If you have symptoms of Covid, even if you are vaccinated and have a negative test, you will not be allowed to enter the country.

What to bring to Canada

You must submit your proof of vaccination and negative test to the country through ArriveCAN which is available in the App Store or Google Play.

You will need to provide the app’s information at the border upon arrival – so be sure to take a screenshot of your information, in case the app or email doesn’t load in Canada.

You should also bring your vaccination cards – whether physical or digital copies – and your negative test result.

Pay with your card. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel announced earlier this week that it will no longer accept cash when it reopens.

When you arrive in Canada

You may need to wear a mask, so be sure to keep a few in your bags or car. You may need to take another COVID-19 test when you arrive in Canada. The country says fully vaccinated travelers will not need to be tested unless they are randomly selected to do so.

These random selections are mandatory and must be made on the first day of arrival. Failure to take the test may result in fines.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, you must provide a quarantine plan in the ArriveCAN app and be ready to quarantine yourself. If, while in the county, you test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who tests positive, you will need to comply with public health requirements, including quarantine or isolation.

Be prepared for backups

There are two ways Detroit can enter Canada – the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel – both will likely be saved as you won’t be the only one going.

Be patient.

While Canada has reopened its side of the border, the United States has yet to reopen for non-essential travel by Canadian residents. Don’t worry, you’ll be allowed to go home, but it can be slow too.

The United States maintained the ban until August 21, which has been in place since March 24, 2020.

