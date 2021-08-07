Golden, once again: US defeats France 87-82 for title in Tokyo | national





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) Nothing this summer has been easy for the US men’s basketball team, and neither has the gold medal game.

The Americans expected no less.

And in the end, their Olympic reign continues.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic history and the United States held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the Tokyo Games title ending to a summer that started with hiccups but ended with partying.

Every championship is special, and the group you’re with is special, but I can be honest and say it’s the biggest responsibility I’ve ever felt, “said US coach Gregg Popovich, who adds this Gold medal in all five NBA titles he won as a coach. in San Antonio. You play for so many people watching you, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome. I’ve felt it every day for several years now. I feel pretty light now and look forward to getting back to the hotel. “

The wine was waiting. Later on Saturday night, after Slovenia and Australia play for bronze, Popovich and the team return to the arena once again for their gold medals.

Everyone was asking us questions, “US forward Draymond Green. It’s special.”

Durant sealed the victory with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the result academic. The lead was five, France’s final possession was irrelevant, and it was over. The American players gathered for a hug in the middle of the field, Durant, Green and Bam Adebayo wrapped themselves in American flags, Popovich had a long hug with his assistants and the trip was over.

I’m so happy for Pop, the staff, the players, the country, ”said Jerry Colangelo, general manager of USA Basketball, with tears in his eyes, who oversaw the men’s program for the fourth and final Olympics and won the Olympic Games. ‘gold to each. a nice way to end. “

Jayson Tatum added 19 points, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 11 for the United States who did not know gold would make this trip a success.

I think it’s more joy than relief, but definitely some relief, “said Lillard. Given the expectations placed on the United States team, it will obviously be some relief.”

Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert each scored 16 for France, who now have three silver medals after the gold medal losses to the United States Guerschon Yabusele scored 13, Nando de Colo had 12 and Timothe Luwawu -Cabarrot scored 11 for France.

They played better, ”Fournier conceded, as Popovich stopped to hug him. They played better.

The mission has been accomplished: gold, again the 16th time in 19 Olympic trials for the United States.

Each of us has done this job every day, from the coaches to the coaches to the players, ”Durant said. team. Let’s make this team grow every day. ‘ … Man, it’s just amazing to be a part of something so special, and I bond with these guys for life, this family for life. “

For some, this adds to the family heritage. Holiday is now an Olympic gold medalist, just as his wife Lauren has been with the United States National Women’s Football Team twice. JaVale McGee now has Olympic gold, just as her mother Pamela won with the American women in basketball at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. They are the first to do so in American Olympic history; the only other known event in Olympic history was a Russian mother-son combo that won medals in fencing and water polo in 1960 and 1980.

It’s an amazing feeling, man, “said McGee, who adds gold to her three NBA titles. I have a gold medal. My mom has a gold medal. We’re the first to do it. , mother-son duo. amazing feeling. You can’t really explain it. Just know you’re the best in the world, amazing, man. “

For Milwaukee Bucks Holiday teammates and Khris Middleton, his rare club admission: previously, only Scottie Pippen (who has done it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and gold Olympic the same year.

Definitely a great summer, ”Holiday said.

And for Popovich, it completes an Olympic journey that began half a century ago. He was playing for the United States Air Force Academy, tried in vain to make the 1972 US Olympic team the powers that would actually be chosen Doug Collins in my place, it’s hard to believe, Popovich joked earlier this summer then accepted the task of replacing Mike Krzyzewski as coach of the United States for this Olympic cycle.

Being part of the Olympics has been a dream, Popovich said.

Popovich insists it’s not his legacy, but his players and assistants might disagree.

I’m just thrilled for Pop and for Jerry, ”said United States assistant coach Steve Kerr. Pop has been thinking about it for four or five years. Jerry is the one who transformed USA Basketball after the Olympic loss in 04. … We wanted to send Jerry with the gold medal. “

The United States missed their first eight 3-point tries before Durant lost one with 2:04 left in the first quarter, starting what became a 21-8 run by the Americans on the way to ‘a 39-26 lead halfway through the second. trimester.

Much like he did when the United States were beaten against Spain and Australia earlier in the round of 16, Durant stepped up in the most important moments. He had 21 points at halftime, keeping the Americans afloat.

He’s phenomenal, ”Adebayo said.

France closed the half on a 13-5 push and moved closer to 44-39 at the break, then two at the start of the third quarter.

And after the USA briefly led by 14, Nicolas Batum who saved his team with a last second block to close a victory over Slovenia in the semi-final beat the third quarter buzzer with a 3 points which reduced the ‘US lead at 71-63 entering the fourth. But the French never took the lead.

This US team was a team that looked vulnerable when the summer started with losses in their first two shows, wasn’t even over when the Olympics started as three players were in the NBA Finals, Bradley lost Beal due to issues with the virus before the games started, and had lost his last two games against France.

It didn’t matter. Olympic champions, again.

We are delighted and honored to be able to represent the country as we have done, ”said Popovich. The team progressed very quickly in a very short time under difficult circumstances which I think made this victory even more enjoyable. We’re glad it’s over. “

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyunion.com/news/state/golden-again-us-beats-france-87-82-for-tokyo-title/article_2812c7ca-3c19-578d-b111-30d561f1fbb4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos