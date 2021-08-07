Prices were a shock: British vacationers in England this summer | travel





Prices for campgrounds and rental accommodations have skyrocketed this year as more and more people are staying in the UK for vacations. Nevertheless, many in need of a break have decided to accept the hike. The Guardian talked to 4 people about their plans for this summer vacation.

I feel like I’m being exploited Lucy Dixon

Lucy Dixon, 41, a paralegal from Lincolnshire, returned from a beach vacation in Suffolk last week from booking a trip in February. She searched for destinations across the UK, but had a hard time finding accommodation for her family of nine due to increased demand during the pandemic. They settled in a five-bedroom home that cost 3,000 per week, double what Dixon had expected.

We love the Suffolk Coast, but marriages in general have never paid so much, she said. We had a really hard time finding something with 5 bedrooms and unfortunately the place we stayed felt was overpriced.

Dixon says she’s recently discovered that it’s about $1,000 cheaper to book a house listed online for August next year. It hurts so much to spend so much money on vacation together and it makes us feel a little bit exploited.

Mary Higham and her Border Collie shocked by the price increase

Liverpool data manager Mary Higham, 39, travels every year to Barmouth, on the west coast of Wales, with her husband, 34, her 18-year-old son, and two border collies, Pascal and Emmy. She said vacation accommodation at the end of July this year was 1,000 more expensive than in 2020.

Higham said businesses are struggling too much. We were shocked when we first saw the price increase, but we knew we wouldn’t have been able to take a vacation that was so important to us if we hadn’t booked. If it wasn’t this, it was nothing.

She said she usually went to Wales during Easter, but was unable to go due to COVID-19. Instead of going to Spain for their summer vacation, they are traveling to Wales during the pandemic. We stayed at the same place last summer and loved it. I have been traveling in Wales for over 30 years and it is fantastic for walks on the beach and in the mountains.

I don’t care about the cost as I don’t go to Spain. Wednesday prefers not to go abroad due to uncertainty over quarantine. At least in the UK you can bring a puppy.

I admit they’re making hay while the sun shines at my expense Robert Bound

Shropshire’s Robert Bound paid 1,050 with his wife and 10-year-old daughter for a week’s stay in a cottage in Cornwall at the end of August. The 50-year-old HR consultant said the increase was about 300 people. Expensive, but cheaper since last year I didn’t go anywhere and this year I won’t be going abroad.

I’m not particularly happy to pay a premium, but it pays for supply and demand for a popular location.

Bound said his family usually didn’t take major holidays in the UK, but they did things differently because of the coronavirus. “We couldn’t face the hassle, uncertainty and cost of going abroad,” he said. There are too many variables and it incurs additional costs.

There’s an element of accepting that British travel companies are making hay while the sun is shining at my own expense. But we were lucky enough to have money saved elsewhere in the area to replace money we might have spent in other ways.

He hopes they can go abroad next year. We went on vacation to Thailand, which was delayed for the first time three times in August 2020, then to Easter and then to August of this year. So we are hoping to go in August 2022. The fourth is good luck.

Christine Osgood this year

Christine Osgood, 61, a retired HR consultant from London, is traveling to the Lake District next week with her husband, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, ages 4 and 2 and a half. They’re paying 1,500 for a three-bedroom cottage in the holiday park for a week.

Last year we had separate huts, but this year we all crammed into one hut, Osgood said, because it would be prohibitively expensive. We booked in January because we really wanted to leave and wanted to get something under our belt.

They decided not to take the train or rent a car because of the extra cost. At the other end, the rental car cost 350 plus gasoline and the train fare was 85 each. Instead, I was going to drive in two cars, which would be much cheaper.

We want to keep things simple while we’re away and instead of eating out with our two young children, we’ll have picnics instead.

