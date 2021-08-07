Two men arrested in US over alleged plot to kill Myanmar ambassador to UN





The duo are accused of conspiring with an arms dealer in Thailand who sells arms to the Burmese army, to “seriously injure or kill” the ambassador “in a planned attack on a foreign official who was to take place on American soil, ”Audrey said. Strauss, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement. The Burmese military seized power in a coup on February 1, and Myanmar’s Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has spoken out openly against his dismissal from the civilian government and deadly crackdown on protests. The United Nations has not recognized the military junta and, as UN Ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun continues to represent the deposed civilian government, which operates underground.

Kyaw Moe Tun told CNN he learned of the alleged plot on Tuesday and reported it to the US mission and law enforcement, believing it to be a credible threat. He said the FBI and New York Police are now providing him with 24-hour security.

Suspects Phyo Hein Htut, 28, and Ye Hein Zaw, 20, who live in New York City, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to assault and commit a violent attack on a foreign official, punishable by law. with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. . According to the legal complaint, Phyo Hein Htut told the FBI that the arms dealer made contact via Facebook and FaceTime, allegedly offering him money to hire assailants to injure the ambassador in a bid to force him to resign. of his post.

If Kyaw Moe Tun did not resign, the arms dealer allegedly proposed that the attackers kill him by tampering with the tires of the Ambassador’s car so that it crashed while he was inside, according to the complaint.

After allegedly agreeing to the plan, Ye Hein Zaw is accused of transferring approximately $ 4,000 to Phyo Hein Htut as an advance payment. Later, in a taped phone conversation, the couple reportedly discussed how the attackers would need an additional payment of $ 1,000 to carry out the attack and “finish off” the ambassador, according to the complaint.

A UN mission volunteer security officer told the FBI that Phyo Hein Htut had approached him about the alleged plot, claiming he had been in contact with the arms dealer in Thailand to hire a ” contract killer to kill or injure the ambassador ”.

The alleged plot took place between July and August 5, and the planned attack is believed to take place in Westchester County in New York City, where the ambassador lives, according to the complaint.

“As alleged in today’s federal charges, these defendants have crossed borders and oceans in devising a violent plot against an international leader on American soil,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. .

“But our NYPD investigators and prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York have worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring them to justice before any harm could be done. ”

On February 27, Kyaw Moe Tun was dismissed from his post as Myanmar’s Ambassador to the UN after delivering an impassioned speech to the UN calling for the use of “all means necessary” to stop the coup. Military state in his country. He refused to resign in a decision that was supported by the UN.

When asked if he believed the orders for the alleged attack came from Myanmar’s military junta, the ambassador told CNN he could not speculate who was behind the plot, but that the The incident would not deter him from working.

“Of course what happened is worrying, but my daily job has not been affected,” Kyaw Moe Tun said. “I will continue with what I have to do and this incident will not deter what I am doing for the country and for the people.”

Kyaw Moe Tun thanked the US government, State Department, and law enforcement for their “support, kind help” and “professionalism” in responding to the incident.

“They saved my life and stopped me from harming myself,” he said.

Since taking power, Burmese security forces have killed at least 948 people and detained more than 7,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group, including doctors fighting a serious Covid epidemic, protesters, public figures opposition, teachers and children. Fighting between Burmese soldiers and local militias, as well as armed ethnic organizations, has intensified in recent months.

CNN’s Caitlin Hu contributed.

