Menopause at center of growing number of UK employment tribunals | UK News





More and more women are taking their employers to court because menopause is evidence of unfair dismissal and direct sexism, researchers say.

According to the latest UK data, there were 5 employment courts referring to claimants’ menopause in 2018, 6 in 2019 and 16 in 2020. There were 10 of them in the first six months of 2021 alone.

Experts say the growing number of cases shows that women are increasingly feeling empowered to challenge employers who do not understand and provide support to the impact of menopause.

Dee Murray, founder and CEO of Menopause Experts, who conducted the study, said it will continue until there is a very large class action lawsuit. Women in many large corporations are already forming their own internal menopause support groups. If they decide that the problem is not supported by HR, there could be potentially a real problem.

Women between the ages of 50 and 64 are the UK’s fastest growing and most economically active group, owing to issues such as increasing women’s national pension age, extending life expectancy and the impact of the coronavirus.

Nearly 4.5 million of 70% of women employed in the UK are in this age group, and Murray adds that it is in the employer’s interest to retain these women. The most diversified companies are more likely to make more money than the less diversified ones.

However, until recently, there was little discussion of menopause and its effects on women. A recent study found that the UK could lose 14 million days a year related to menopause. One in four women who experience menopausal symptoms will quit their job and lose knowledge, experience and talent.

One court heard how recruiting employee Aggie Kownacka was told by her female boss that she would face menopause at 37 and would no longer have children. The employment judge ruled that the remarks constituted harassment and not discrimination.

Another claimant from Birmingham suffered 12 hot flashes a day and woke up with 8 sweats every night, but was declared disabled because of menopause.

However, the court’s decision was inconsistent, and in another case, a judge dismissed the allegation that employees were judged disabled on the basis of symptoms.

Murray said: We regularly hear terrible stories about how women are being discriminated against in the workplace. Sadly, menopause is one area that continues to be misunderstood by employers.

The sharp rise in the number of employment tribunals citing menopause shows how women are defending themselves against outdated and uninformed bosses. Lack of education is dangerous to women’s health and unfair to their careers.

Adam Pavey, director of employment and HR at Pannone Corporate law firm, defended the claimant in menopause court. He said the increase in the number of tribunals is due to improved education and information, allowing women to know better and have more power.

But the law in this area is far behind the reality, he said. He cautioned that the court’s decision would depend on which judge hears the case.

The lack of consistency in courts on whether menopause is a disability or sexist issue is a cause of concern, he said. Employers and employees need clarity and the law needs to catch up to be able to do this proactively.

The decision of the Court of Appeal is urgent because this lack of clarity will continue until we see practical guidance in this area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/07/menopause--increasing-number-uk-employment-tribunals

