



TOKYO (AP) Maddie Musselman held out her phone and the US women’s water polo team gathered for a photo on the top step of the podium.

It was a familiar scene. The dynasty is very much alive.

Musselman scored three times, Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves and the United States won their third straight gold on Saturday, beating Spain 14-5 in the Tokyo Olympics final.

We were having fun there, and I think you could see it today, Musselman said. Everyone did their best when needed.

Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Alys Williams each scored two goals as the United States improved to 134-4 since winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He broke his own records for most goals and the greatest margin in the final.

Maggie Steffens and Melissa Seidemann became the first women to win three gold medals in women’s water polo. Musselman was named MVP and Johnson was selected as the tournament’s best goalie.

The day belonged to the United States again.

In the times when you want to be your best, it’s like it’s magic when it happens, Johnson said. But … were putting to work every day.

After losing 10-9 to Hungary in a group game in their first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the United States claimed four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

I think this team loves competition, so we want the toughest games and the toughest times, ”said Gilchrist.

The United States joins the men’s teams of Great Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to have won at least three consecutive water polo titles at the Olympics. It is the only team to have won a medal in each of the six women’s tournaments at the Games.

Maica Garcia scored two goals for Spain, who have lost 13 in a row to the United States, including the finals of the 2017 and 2019 world championships. The silver medal corresponds to the country’s best result in the women’s competition .

We gave it our all. That’s all we could do, said Roser Tarrago, fighting back tears.

Garcia, Tarrago, Anni Espar, Laura Ester, Pili Pena and Marta Bach were also on the Spanish roster when she lost to the United States in the 2012 Olympics final, and they looked set for revenge in Tokyo. The reigning European champions had won five of the six victories, beating Hungary in the semi-finals.

Instead, Spain was once again sidelined by the United States.

Destroy. I really wanted this gold and can only congratulate the United States, Espar said. They played an amazing game.

Steffens and company saved the best for last as they often do. The Americans were shaken by their loss to Hungary, but they came together with their depth and defense.

Six American players scored on their way to a 7-4 lead at halftime. Spain didn’t score their first goal until 2:15 left in the first quarter.

When the United States snatched five straight goals in the third, it was all over. Johnson took a seat on the bench with 2:35 left, and the party was on.

We’ve talked a lot about the fine line between confidence and complacency, but we’ve done a fantastic job of staying focused throughout this process, said coach Adam Krikorian, and it’s amazing.

In the end, Johnson and Krikorian kissed, and Krikorian was finally thrown into the pool by Gilchrist for a quick swim.

It wasn’t just one player. It wasn’t two players, Steffens said. You look there and we had different people who got blocks, different people who got huge goals here, different people who were guarding and seeing such a complete team at the end makes me really proud to be a part of it.

Hungary won the country’s first medal in women’s water polo, beating the Russian team 11-9 for bronze.

Captain Rita Kesthelyi has scored two goals for Hungary, who have finished fourth in each of the last three Games.

Kesthelyis’ father Tibor played water polo for Hungary at the 1988 Olympics, and she said her mother was among the first women to play the sport in her country. Rita Kesthelyi bit back tears when asked about the meaning of the bronze medal.

I’m sure everyone is very, very proud of us and happy that we are achieving this, she said. It is a big step in our history.

Jay Cohen can be contacted at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2020-tokyo-olympics-sports-water-polo-russia-olympic-team-spain-olympic-team-2719d8540450db422849c09c471ef84e

