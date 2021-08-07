The UK savings rate is plummeting. What can you do? | Saving





The situation for those who save is getting worse and worse. A few days ago, the Bank of England reported that interest rates continued to fall to historically low levels and that suppliers were still sending letters to their customers saying their returns were being hacked.

This not only frustrates those who depend on savings to make a living, but also tempts people to take additional risks and fall into the hands of scammers. It’s a scammer’s dream for consumers to find more attractive savings rates, Gareth Shaw, head of finance for consumer group Who?, told Guardian Money this week. Consumers are at serious risk from this increasing crime as more people go online to work, shop and bank since the start of the pandemic, and scammers can post deceptive content to attract potential investors. are facing.

Kevin Mountford, co-founder of savings provider Raisin UK, says currently the most competitive fixed interest rates are below 2%. His advice is to be suspicious of anything that exceeds this ratio or promises above-average returns. He adds: Unfortunately, some people fall for savings account scams because they can seem legitimate and are becoming more and more common. What you don’t want to do is be suspicious and ignore, so do your research thoroughly, even if it seems right.

More than $200 billion has been put into cash savings accounts since the coronavirus lockdown began in March 2020, according to the latest data from the Bank of England through June 30.

But some of that cash is making little money. When Money was surveyed this week, 26 out of 211 and 1 in 8 Easy Access savings accounts were paying 0.01% interest. This is according to the website of Moneyfacts, a financial data provider. This includes popular accounts such as Halifaxs Everyday Saver, HSBCs Flexible Saver, NatWests Instant Saver and Santanders Everyday Saver.

Another big challenge is rising inflation, which will eat away the value of people’s savings. The headline rate for inflation in June rose to 2.5% and many economists predict it will surpass 3% in the fall. If you want to keep your savings, you will have a hard time. National Savings and Investments has provided an index-linked savings certificate that guarantees your investment’s spending power will increase each year no matter what happens to your cost of living, but it hasn’t been sold since 2011 (existing holders can renew). .

It may not seem worth putting your money aside in such a situation, but there are some accounts that offer better rates than the crowd.

Save some money every month

Some of the best interest rates come from regular savings accounts that set aside money each month. Some of these accounts also offer the opportunity to receive cash prizes.

Essex-based Saffron Architects Association has opened a term deposit account with a fixed interest rate of 1.75%. A Small Saver account is intended for people with limited incomes, but can be used by any UK citizen 16 years of age or older and can be opened and managed online or through the Builders’ Association app.

Accounts must have a minimum balance of 1 and can hold a maximum of 600. You must deposit between 1 and 50 per month, and withdrawals are limited to once per month.

Assuming you have a maximum monthly payment of 50 and no withdrawals, you won’t get rich with an interest rate of 5.69 after 12 months, but it’s a good account for newcomers to saving. Savers can receive financial wellness support, including regular tips, advice and webinars. If the account expires after 12 months, the financial outlook will be more optimistic for those who have been struggling with funds due to the pandemic.

Also working to encourage first-time savings, NatWest launched a savings contest this week where 10 customers will be awarded $1,000 if they open an account and develop a regular savings habit.

You must open a digital general saver account before the end of this month to get a chance to win. You must have a current NatWest account to apply. Then you set a standing order between 1 and 50 and pay out in September, October and November. Winners will be selected in December.

NatWest launched a savings race. Photo: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Rex/Shutterstock

Unlike many other regular savings accounts, Digital General Savers do not expire after one year. You can also withdraw money without having to close your account. Interest is paid monthly and up to 3% interest on balances of up to 1,000 (the interest rate thereafter drops to 0.01%). If you pay 50 per month and do not withdraw, you will receive interest of 9.88 after 12 months.

Nationwide has a regular savings account called Start to Save. This account is designed to encourage people to lay eggs and give them the opportunity to save on a regular basis to win 100 prizes each.

The July lottery had a prize pool of 275,600 and 2,756 Sabers received prize money. The next prize draw will be held on October 21st, and the association will hold an additional prize draw on January 24, 2022, with the final prize draw currently scheduled.

The more people save, the more goods there are. This is because the funds for each draw are equal to 1% of the total increment of all eligible account balances. The saver is entered by increasing the account balance from 50 to 100 every 3 months before the draw. Depending on the size of the prize pool, the odds of winning are 1 in 34 to 1 in 67.

Start to Save currently pays 1% interest. Since it is an online instant access account, you can access your funds whenever you need them, but this may affect your participation in the lottery.

There are other decent regular savings accounts, but some have limitations on how to open them. For example, with the West Bromwich Architectural Association Adult Fixed Rate Regular Saver you save from 10 to 100 per month and pay a fixed 2% for 12 months. However, it can only be opened at one of the 36 West Broms branches.

Children get a good rate

Interest rates on child accounts are often much better than those on adult accounts.

For example, Santander has a 123 Mini checking account that pays up to 3%. This rate will be applied to your entire balance when you reach 1,500, up to a maximum of 2,000. For small amounts, the interest rate is 1% or 2%. For children under the age of 13, the account must be opened and managed by an adult as a trust. Ages 13-17 can apply online.

HSBC has an instant access MySavings account and pays 2.5% (and 0.25% more) on balances up to 3,000. Anyone between the ages of 7 and 17 can open it, but if you are under 16, a parent or guardian is required.

Child accounts often offer better interest rates than adult accounts. Photo: Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

West Brom has a child flat rate general saver paying a flat 2.5%. This allows people to save anywhere from 10 to 75 per month, but only in branches.

Similarly, the Wars Principality Building Society has a Learner Income Account, which pays 2.35% on any balance between 1 and 20,000, but can only be opened by a branch or agency. Must be opened with an adult and the maximum age for opening this account is 17 years of age for children. You can pay up to $250 per month and withdraw 3 times per year, and you can’t use it when you save 20,000. Put more money.

Junior Cash Isas also often pays good rates. This is a long-term, tax-free account that allows you to deposit up to 9,000 per year on behalf of your children under 18 who live in the UK. The Loughborough Builders Association pays the Junior Cash Isa 2.5%, while the Coventry Builders Association pays 2.25%.

Modify your rates for better returns.

Some of the best interest rates are usually offered on fixed rate savings accounts, which require you to keep your money tied up for a year or more.

These deals tend to come and go very quickly, so keep a close eye on the Moneyfacts table to see who is offering what.

High-yield one-year fixed-rate bonds are just over 1%.

At the time of writing, JN Bank (the UK branch of the Bank of Jamaica) was offering the highest rate of any five-year fixed-rate bond, 1.7%. The minimum amount required to open this account is 1,000 and no early withdrawals are allowed.

High-yield one-year fixed-rate bonds are just over 1%. For example, Tandem Bank is paying 1.07%.

The peer-to-peer lending website Zopa now has a banking license and offers a variety of regular savings accounts that pay 1.1% for 1 year fixed, 1.43% for 3 years and 1.61%. If you choose a five-year term. You can start saving from 1,000.

Take advantage of government subsidies

If you’re getting hundreds or thousands of pounds of free cash from the government, the garbage rate is less important.

Lifetime Isa allows people to save for wealth or retirement. You can save up to 4,000 each year until you turn 50, and the government can add a 25% bonus to your savings, up to a maximum of 1,000 per year. You must be between the ages of 18 and 39 to open a bank. The finance app Moneybox offers a cash lifetime Isa that pays 0.85%, but this interest rate is increased by a fixed one-year interest bonus of 0.6%.

Meanwhile, the helping Isa was closed to new applicants at the end of 2019, but hundreds of thousands of people are sitting there waiting to receive their money. With this account, the government will give your first applicant up to $3,000. House. If you have one of these Isas but haven’t fully worked out yet, now might be the time to invest your money.

