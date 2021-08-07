United States Broadcast Olympics Highlights: Baseball and Football Gold Medal Games





The penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics concludes on Saturday with the gold medal competition in men’s football and an additional gold medal in women’s golf, men’s volleyball and beach volleyball, men’s platform diving, water- women’s polo shirt and much more. All times are eastern and are subject to network changes.

GOLF Coverage of the final round of women’s stroke play continues until 3 a.m. on the Golf Channel. A replay starts at 6.30am, also on Golf Channel.

VOLLEYBALL Argentina and Brazil compete for the men’s bronze medal at 12:30 am against the United States. The men’s gold medal match between France and the Russian Olympic Committee begins at 8:15 a.m. on NBC, with a replay at 1:40 p.m. on USA.

KARATE’s coverage on NBCOlympics.com will include the women’s 61-kilogram kumite (playoff rounds at 1 a.m., semi-finals at 6:20 a.m., gold medal bout at 6:55 a.m.) and men’s 75-pound kumite. kilograms (eliminatory rounds at 3:50 a.m., semi-finals at 6:37 a.m., gold medal fight at 7:05 a.m.).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL Delayed coverage of the men’s gold medal match between Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway and Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee will begin at 1:05 am on NBC.

HANDBALL A replay of a women’s semi-final game airs at 1:30 a.m. on NBCSN. At 5 a.m. on NBCSN, Egypt and Spain meet in a delayed broadcast of the men’s bronze medal game. The men’s gold medal match between France and Denmark starts at 8:00 a.m. on NBC, with a replay at 12:30 p.m. on USA.

DIVING The final round of the men’s 10-meter platform competition begins at 2:30 a.m. in the United States.

WATER POLO The bronze medal match between Hungary and the Russian Olympic Committee starts at 2:45 am on CNBC, then the Americans face Spain for the gold medal at 3:30 am on USA.

BASKETBALL Serbia and France meet in the women’s bronze medal match at 3 a.m. on CNBC. At 7 am on USA, the men’s bronze medal match between Slovenia and Australia.

CYCLING Madison’s Men’s Final starts at 3:55 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS The final of the all-around competition will take place at 5 am in the USA.

WRESTLING At 5:45 a.m., the Olympic Channel broadcasts the repechage and medal games in the 65 and 97 kg men’s freestyle and the 50 kg women’s freestyle division. A replay will air at 9 a.m., also on the Olympic Channel.

BASEBALL The United States, playing their home game, will seek the gold medal against host nation Japan at 6 a.m. on NBCSN.

EQUESTRIAN The team show jumping final starts at 6 am on NBCOlympics.com; NBC will include some coverage in its multisport broadcast starting at 8 a.m. and NBCSN will have a rerun at 10:30 a.m.

SOCCER Coverage of the gold medal match between Brazil and Spain begins at 6.30am on Telemundo. The United States will carry the game with a delay from 10 a.m.

ARTISTIC SWIMMING The team free skate final starts at 6:30 am on NBCOlympics.com; NBC will include some coverage in its multi-sport broadcast starting at 8:00 a.m., and NBCSN will air a replay at 9:30 a.m.

Athletics coverage on NBCOlympics.com will include the finals in the women’s high jump (6:35 a.m.), women’s 10,000-meter (6:45 a.m.), men’s javelin throw (7 a.m.), and men’s 1,500-meter (7: 40 h), the women’s 4×400-meter relay (8:30 a.m.) and the men’s 4×400-meter relay (8:50 a.m.). NBC to include some coverage in its multisport broadcast starting at 8 a.m.

CANO / KAYAK A replay of the finals of the men’s and women’s 500-meter kayaking four-way, the men’s 1,000-meter single canoe and the women’s 500-meter double canoe will begin at 9:00 am on NBCSN.

MODERN PENTATHLON The laser race, the final event of the men’s competition, will be broadcast on replay at 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

