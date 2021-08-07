Delta surge drowns out good news as US battles over masks, vaccines





The economy created 943,000 better-than-expected jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, more signs that the United States is determined and desperate to recover from the pandemic, although these figures predate some of the recent restrictions on public life that were enacted in response to the Delta variant.

Which brings us to the bad news that is impossible to ignore. Covid-19 cases have reappeared, approaching 100,000 a day, and the seven-day average of deaths in the United States, almost all of which could have been prevented with a vaccine, exceeds 450.

“Today around 400 people will die from the Delta variant in this country. A tragedy, because virtually all of these deaths were preventable if people had been vaccinated,” President Joe Biden said on Friday during a event supposed to tout jobs. Numbers.

The tragedy? Yes. Reason to close the country again? No. “We are not in March 2020, not even in January 2021. We are not going to lock down our economy or our schools because our country is in a much stronger position than when we took office thanks to the leadership of the president in immunizing the American people and bringing economic aid to those in need, “White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. “We have prepared ourselves as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts for this moment and the potential for there to be ups and downs in our recovery.”

The tools are there. Use them. The subtext of Psaki’s statement is that the vaccines and masks are there for people to use and while this increase will affect the lives of everyone in the United States, it will not shut the country down again. .

When will this peak end? Infectious disease researcher Michael Osterholm said the spike in cases fueled by the Delta variant and the unvaccinated could quickly subside as in countries like the UK and Israel, but it could also quickly spread to states. Southeast and Midwest, he guessed, perhaps calming down. by September.

“But I can tell you for sure that by then there are going to be many, many more cases that are going to be very sick, that are going to be hospitalized, and unfortunately some will die,” Osterholm told CNN on Friday. .

As American schoolchildren consider returning to class, CNN’s headlines on Covid-19 have been scrolling ominously.

Photos of a baby – an 11-month-old girl with Covid-19 – being transported in an air ambulance to take her 150 miles due to a shortage of pediatric beds in the Houston area were further evidence that the Delta variant is hitting kids in new ways.

That hospitals in Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana are overwhelmed is not news. That children cannot find intensive care beds is a development.

Quarantine for students – More than 900 students and a dozen teachers were exposed at the end of the second week of school in Marion, Arkansas, and the district is grappling with an outbreak of Covid-19 cases that has saw 47 students and eight staff test positive. Those vaccinated – 54 students and five staff – were able to avoid quarantine.

The same level of transparency is not required in all states. In Texas, for example, only children who test positive for Covid-19 should self-quarantine. The Arkansas District said if he could have imposed a mask requirement, fewer would have been quarantined. But such a mask requirement is prohibited by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson wishes he hadn’t signed. A county circuit judge on Friday temporarily blocked law enforcement in response to lawsuits brought by a school district and parents.

The Covid-19 enters schools in the community. Public schools in Gwinnett County – Georgia’s largest school system – confirmed at least 253 cases of Covid-19 for the first three days of class on Friday. It’s a neighborhood that requires masks on all campuses.

“A lot of the cases are due to community spread because they (the people reporting cases of Covid-19) have not yet been in our buildings to have contracted it,” said Bernard Watson, director of relations with community and media for Gwinnett County Public Schools. “Now that we’re back to school, we know we’re going to have cases.”

Masks work in schools. The spread will stop in school districts that need masks, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a municipal event in Boston on Friday.

“We are following each jurisdiction and we are looking for epidemics that are happening in camps and schools,” Walensky said. “The places that have a problem, the places that have diseases that spread in schools, are the places that don’t take prevention strategies. The places that don’t mask, the places where you see children in the hospital, the places where you see pictures of children in the hospital are all places that do not take mitigation strategies to keep our children safe. “

The rules about masks in American schools are all over the map. New Jersey is implementing a statewide mask requirement for schools. Florida is giving parents who feel their children are being bullied for exercising their personal choice to wear masks access to a scholarship fund to go to another school.

So why not force teachers to get vaccinated? Children under 12 can’t get vaccinated, but their teachers can, even if their unions don’t want to be told.

“We are looking at all alternatives, including those kinds of requirements,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, Friday.

Considering that CNN’s John Berman’s question was whether she had advanced enough on the matter, it was a shrewd dodge on the part of the president of one of the largest teachers’ unions.

She argued that 90% of the teachers she represents are vaccinated and that they are looking for ways to encourage the remaining 10% to get vaccinated. She also argued that “the voluntary approach has really worked because it also builds long-term trust.”

“We think the resistance is a lot about fighting misinformation and misinformation about vaccines,” she said, adding that said full endorsement of vaccines by the state Food and Drug Administration -United would mark a point where compulsory vaccination might be acceptable.

Watch This Barefoot Disinformation Superbroadcaster: CNN has tracked down Dr Joseph Mercola, who has been accused by experts who track disinformation, of being one of the main spreads of lies about the Covid-19 vaccination. He declined our interview requests and refused to speak to CNN’s Randi Kaye when she found him, barefoot, shirtless and in shorts, biking at the beach near his Florida home. .

Vaccine requirements blur party lines, placing someone like Weingarten, who is normally allied with Democrats, alongside Senator Ted Cruz, who is hardly ever allied with Democrats.

“We shouldn’t have Covid warrants,” the Texas Republican argued this week. “What does that mean? It means no mask warrant, no vaccine warrant, it means no vaccine passport – we shouldn’t go into a regime where the government says’ show us your papers “if you want to do the basic activities of life.”

Although, as CNN’s Berman and Brianna Keilar masterfully pointed out, you need paperwork to do many aspects of American life, from driving and fishing to getting a job and getting a job. opening of a bank account. The warrants reach the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has been asked to step in and block a vaccine requirement for in-person Indiana University students.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue notes that the court filing Friday marks the first time judges have been asked to rule on the matter, as private and public entities increasingly need vaccines following news virus wave caused by the Delta variant.

If they act, that will be the Supreme Court’s first word on a vaccine mandate in over 100 years.

