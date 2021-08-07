Can the UK make heritage homes greener?





Carbon Footprint Update

Owned by David Brown on Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile, the apartment was designed by a renowned architect and experts consider it an integral part of the road’s rich heritage, but when we bought this apartment ten years ago, the furniture leaned against an exterior wall. I learned not to let it go.

“There was black mold,” Brown recalled. “I had to try to keep the air circulating.”

Poor insulation and moisture are problems familiar to many property owners. However, it is not just an individual problem in the global climate crisis. And the groundbreaking renovation project of the complex that includes Brown’s apartments illustrates the challenges facing owners and authorities alike.

The UK’s official climate advisor has warned that Europe’s least energy-efficient national housing stock is generally “inappropriate” and that the government will not be able to meet its emission targets without “nearly complete removal” of buildings. However, residential carbon dioxide emissions, mostly from gas heating, have actually increased since 2015.

Dramatically reducing the energy required to heat a heritage building like Brown’s is particularly challenging as the building is subject to conservation laws.

In Scotland alone, more than 47,000 such buildings are “listed” of special historical or architectural interest. This designation often precludes measures such as adding a layer of insulation to an exterior wall or replacing the original window.

Edinburgh World Heritage says there is an urgent need for a better understanding of how to simultaneously preserve old buildings and increase energy efficiency. © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

Edinburgh World Heritage, a charitable organization that monitors and supports the conservation of the Scottish capital’s UNESCO-recognized city center, says there is an urgent need for a better understanding of how older buildings can be simultaneously preserved and more energy efficient.

EWH Director Christina Sinclair said, “Renovations of historic buildings are currently hampered to some extent by a lack of clarity about which interventions are effective and sensitive.”

The charity has launched a series of pilot projects to show how registered buildings can be made more efficiently, and Sinclair believes that the first (renovation of the Royal Mile complex in Brown) could improve conservation and sustainability. said to have shown. hand in hand”.

The exterior, developed in the 1960s by Sir Basil Spence, considered by the authorities to be “an important example of a post-Scottish home”, has been restored and installed with jumbled windows replaced with custom replacements consistent with the architect’s original design.

Together with communal wall insulation and a new heating system, EWH estimates that the 14 buildings involved in this work will reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by 54% (equivalent to 25 tonnes of CO2 per year) and reduce energy costs by 40%.

Exterior of Brown’s Close building in Edinburgh, designed by architect Sir Basil Spence and home to David Brown (interviewer) © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

Sinclair hopes to see similar gains from future pilot projects involving Edinburgh Old Town coalitions or Georgian New Town townhouses. However, such older buildings, often with delicate fabrics and solid stone walls, can be more difficult.

Craig Ross, chief architectural standards expert at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said many of the renovation techniques used in modern homes would not be acceptable for the UK’s highest grade I or the Scottish grade A equivalent.

“I’m not going to do exterior wall renderings, for example,” Ross said. We’re not going to double-glazed it,” he said.

Dan Stone, project manager for the Center for Sustainable Energy, a Bristol-based charity, said one of the biggest challenges is making buildings that are old enough to support low-carbon heating systems such as electric heat pumps.

Buildings built before 1919 caught fire and were designed to breathe. Moisture trapping in heritage buildings can cause problems and many materials needed to improve can be more expensive.

“You would never make it. [listed] The building is absolutely zero carbon,” Stone said.

Conservationists say the lower efficiency standards for older buildings may be justified by the carbon footprint and cultural value needed to build replacements, and their role in attracting tourists to world heritage cities like Edinburgh or Bath, England. .

Dominic Tristram of Bath’s Greens said authorities could do more to improve old buildings where poorer residents struggle with heating. “There’s no incentive or pressure to make the house more efficient because it costs homeowners,” Tristam said.

However, while the UK government has not yet set up a promised heat and building strategy, the draft strategy released by the Scottish government for consultation in February did not specifically mention the listed buildings.

One uncontroversial way to reduce emissions is to promote basic maintenance, which is a particularly difficult problem in older buildings with multiple owners.

Derek Thomson, outside the building of his home on Rose Street, Edinburgh, ca. 1790 © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

Edinburgh resident Derek Thomson said it took years of effort to get all fellow owners to sign the restoration of the 18th-century Newtown block, despite collapsing stonework and chronic roof leaks into his top-floor apartment. “This is the jewel of the building. . . But sometimes I regretted the day I bought it,” said Thomson.

External funding can facilitate the very expensive work required for a registered building. The Royal Mile project has received significant support from EWH and its partners, including a £330,000 grant from the Scottish Power Networks Green Economy Fund.

This support, Brown said, has made the heating and ventilation system “surprisingly efficient” and has kept the cost of the apartment much lower despite keeping the furniture away from the walls. “It’s just a habit,” he said.

