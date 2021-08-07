



Allyson Felix knows the path to Olympic medals is better than any living runner.

She made her 11th record-breaking trip there on Saturday after headlining a 4×400 relay victory that featured a who’s-who of American racing.

With the gold medal hanging from his neck and “The Star-Spangled Banner” playing in the nearly empty stadium, “I took a moment just to close my eyes and take it one last time,” Felix said.

Felix ran the second stage with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to finish in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds and win by almost 4 seconds over Poland (3: 20.53). Jamaica (3: 21.24) won bronze.

Félix, who won bronze in the 400 meters the day before to become the most decorated woman on the Olympic track, has no plans to go any further. In her head, as a sprinter at least, she has nothing more to prove.

“I feel at peace,” said Felix. “I went out, I had every confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all one last time, and it was special.”

Within minutes of the women’s relay victory, the American men also won their first gold in a track race at these Games in the Olympic Oval final with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay.

There were no bad exchanges this time around. The American men did not make it to the 4×100-meter relay final, but the 4×400-meter team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin never really struggled with four laps of the Olympic oval in 2: 55.70. It was a fifth gold medal for the American men in 4×400 since 1996.

The Netherlands won silver with a national record of 2: 57.18 and Botswana took bronze in 2: 57.27.

Felix’s 11th career Olympic medal broke a tie with Carl Lewis for the US track and field record. Finnish long-distance runner Paavo Nurmi holds the world record with 12 medals from 1920 to 1928.

Of Felix’s 11 medals, seven are gold and six have come in relay.

An American women’s 4×400-meter relay team gave Allyson Felix, left, a golden farewell from the Olympics. EPA / Diego Azubel

The victory came on McLaughlin’s 22nd birthday and gave her another gold medal to accompany the one she won when she set a world record (51.46) in the 400-meter hurdles earlier in the week. Muhammad, who was second in the hurdles, and Mu, the teenager who won gold in the 800, also added to their medal tally.

“I was just honored,” Muhammad said of his reaction when presented with Saturday’s eclectic lineup. “Of course she deserved it, but she deserves it too. I’ve been inspired by her throughout my career.”

It was not so much the victory that was at issue, but the world record of 3: 15.17, set at the Seoul Games in 1988 in the last stint the Soviet Union ran as an Olympic team.

By the time Mu retrieved Muhammad’s witness for the anchor tour, the record was out of reach. But the victory was in the bag.

The four sprinters huddled and kissed. Felix is ​​35 and detailed his long struggle simply to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Mu turned 19 this summer, and there’s a chance she’ll need a big case of medals by the end of her career.

Felix still plans to make an active voice heard for women, especially mothers who hear too often what she heard when she got pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter, Cammy: Once Women are starting to have babies, their best athletic days are behind them. them.

“I feel like I have no regrets,” said Felix. “I feel like I have given everything to this sport, and I have nothing left on this Olympic stage that I have to do now.”

Her last handover was also a passing torch, she said, nodding to the three women next to her, “and now they’re looking at that in the future and that’s in between. very good hands “.

The United States has won a total of 26 medals in track and field – seven gold – and only the men’s marathon remains on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

