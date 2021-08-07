Mexico’s lawsuit against US gun companies could aim for more than a court victoryExBulletin





Bullets are seen on the ground at a crime scene after Mexico City Public Security Secretary Omar Garca Harfuch was injured in an attack in Mexico City on June 26, 2020. Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images .

MEXICO CITY Jalisco’s new generation cartel hitmen marched into an upscale neighborhood in Mexico City on the morning of June 26, 2020, planning to assassinate the capital’s police chief. They carried three Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifles, a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and 5.56mm caliber rifle, a 5.56mm caliber Ruger rifle and a 5.56mm caliber Colt rifle. After a terrifying shootout, two policemen and a civilian were killed, the police chief was injured, and a drug cartel has once again shown him to be armed like special forces.

The incident is presented in an unprecedented lawsuit by the Mexican government to extend responsibility for gun violence. On Wednesday, the Mexican government sued U.S. arms manufacturers and distributors in U.S. federal court for damage caused by illicit firearms. Defendants include Smith & Wesson, Barrett, Ruger, Colt and several others.

The lawsuit seeks to “compel the corporate defendants to compensate the government of Mexico for damages caused by their negligent practices,” said Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who presented the lawsuit in Massachusetts federal court. The Mexican government estimates the damage caused by the economic losses at $ 10 billion.

The companies have not commented publicly. But a trade association for the U.S. firearms industry, the National Shooting Sport Foundation, denied the allegations.

The lawsuit is protracted in US courts, according to legal experts. But for Mexico, it’s not just about the courtroom.

“The Mexican government wants to put arms trafficking at the center of the conversation with the United States,” says Cecilia Farfn-Mndez, head of security research programs at the University of California, Center for US-Mexico San Diego Studies. They say, ‘You are concerned about drug trafficking, and we are just as concerned about gun trafficking. “”

Mexico has strict gun laws but is full of guns

American-made M4A1 rifles with grenade launchers, part of an arsenal seized from the Jalisco New Generation cartel in 2012 in Mexico City. Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images .

In Mexico, it is virtually impossible for citizens to legally purchase a firearm. The only gun store is owned by the military and issues less than 50 permits per year, according to the government. But that hasn’t stopped millions of guns from circulating around the country. According to the US government, approximately 200,000 firearms are smuggled into the United States each year. Between 70% and 90% of firearms found at crime scenes in Mexico are traced back to the United States. In 2020, there were 24,617 homicides with a firearm in Mexico.

“All border security is aimed at preventing drugs from entering the United States, not at identifying weapons heading south,” explains Carlos Prez Ricart, professor of international relations at the Center for Economic Research and Training in Mexico City. . “A single cell of three or four people can transport between 300 and 400 weapons to Mexico each year, without a problem.”

The manufacturers would have “attracted and armed” the cartels

The lawsuit alleges that the arms companies are not just negligent, but that they “design, market, distribute and sell weapons in a way that they know how to regularly arm drug cartels in Mexico.”

The costume lists a striking example: Colt’s “Emiliano Zapata 1911” edition in .38 caliber. The gold-plated pistol is engraved with a quote from Zapata: “It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.” The weapon is coveted by the bosses of the cartels, according to local media. It was the weapon used to assassinate Mexican investigative journalist Miroslava Breach in 2017. The lawsuit provides several other examples of manufacturers allegedly tailoring their products to the preferences of the cartels.

The National Shooting Sport Foundation called all the allegations “baseless”.

“The Mexican government is responsible for the endemic crime and corruption within its own borders,” Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel for the foundation, said in a statement. “It is these cartels that criminally abuse firearms illegally imported into Mexico or stolen from the Mexican military and law enforcement agencies. Rather than seeking to scapegoat law-abiding US companies, Mexican authorities should focus their efforts on prosecuting the cartels.

The Mexican complaint cites dozens of media reports, academic investigations and government briefs to allege that companies sell guns knowing they will end up in the hands of cartels.

“Gun companies know that a significant percentage of their product ends up in the hands of cartels,” Ioan Grillo, author of Blood Gun Money: How America Arms Gangs and Cartels, told NPR. (He is one of the sources cited in the government complaint.) “And the way products get to some places, I think they kind of see a market and know that cartels are a big part of that. Marlet.”

Grillo claims that arms sales in border states like Texas, New Mexico and Arizona reflect the cartels’ demand for their favorite weapons, such as the AK-47 style guns sold by the defendant Century Arms and Barrett’s .50 caliber sniper rifle.

The costume is a long shot

Legal experts say the gunmakers will almost certainly file a non-suit, but the Mexican government is hoping the allegations will be taken seriously by a judge.

“This appears to be a stronger case than at first glance,” says Carl Tobias, professor of law at the University of Richmond. The Mexican government “would argue that the case should not be closed because the information they need to prove [allegations like this] is in the hands of the manufacturers and they should be able to see the documents, they should be able to remove the relevant actors. “

It is an uphill battle. The first hurdle to overcome is a 2005 law in the United States, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. This makes civil lawsuits against gun manufacturers, like the one brought by the Mexican government, almost impossible.

But Tobias says the Mexican government has argued that the arms trade law should not apply because of previous Supreme Court rulings related to foreign liability law.

Additionally, gunmaker Remington, not named in the Mexican lawsuit, recently offered to settle with family members of the Sandy Hook massacre in a lawsuit claiming its marketing practices contributed to the massacre. . This development is encouraging news for the Mexican government.

Mexico resets drug cooperation

But even if the trial fails, he has another goal.

“It neutralizes the American argument for the war on drugs, it gives the Mexican government leverage to negotiate with the United States,” said Prez Ricart.

For example, when U.S. officials complain that the Drug Enforcement Administration does not have enough leeway to work in Mexico, the Mexican government is now responding with complaints about arms trafficking.

In July, the Mexican government said it was done with the Mrida Initiative, the 2008 US-Mexican drug war security deal, and wanted to create new avenues. cooperation. The US government might even welcome all of these developments, says Farfn-Mndez of UC San Diego.

“I do not think so [the U.S. government] would interpret the trial as a hostile maneuver or whatever, ”she said. “In fact, they might be happy if it goes to court somewhere, because it’s a way to start dealing with the problem. “

As President Biden has indicated he wants to reinstate a ban on assault weapons and implement other gun control measures, the US and Mexican governments may share gun legislative priorities. .

The Mexican government is also a client

But Mexico’s renewed focus on arms trafficking has a major contradiction, says Prez Ricart.

“On the one hand, the Mexican government pursues these companies and on the other hand, it buys weapons from the same companies and distributes them to the military and police forces,” he said.

National security protections make it difficult to calculate the extent of Mexican military purchases, but the accused Colt, Glock and Barrett have all sold weapons to the Mexican armed forces in the past decade.

Mexican security forces, including police at all levels and the military, are also guilty of atrocities committed with guns.

Poor surveillance means that an unknown number of these legally purchased weapons also end up on the black market. Over the past two years, 341 long guns and 1,075 police and military pistols have been reported missing in Mexico, although experts suspect the actual figure is much higher.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re legal or illegal,” says Prez Ricart. “There are too many weapons in Mexico. He says stopping illegal trafficking is not enough to end the appalling levels of gun violence in Mexico.

