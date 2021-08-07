United States urges Americans in Afghanistan to leave immediately





The United States urges Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately, saying the ability of the US embassy in Kabul to assist them is “extremely limited” due to security conditions and downsizing.

The embassy on Saturday issued a security alert encouraging Americans to travel on commercial flights and said it can provide repatriation loans to citizens who cannot afford tickets.

The alert comes months after the State Department ordered government employees at the U.S. embassy in Kabul to leave if they can work elsewhere. It also comes as Taliban militants attack Afghan towns.

Activists captured Zaranj, the capital of the Afghan province of Nimroz, on Friday. On Saturday, the capital of another province fell into the hands of the group.

“The city of Sheberghan has completely fallen into Taliban hands,” Babur Eshchi, head of the Jowzjan provincial council, told CBS News.

They took control of the city’s police headquarters and the intelligence services building, as well as most government buildings, including the governor’s office, said Halima Sadaf Karimi, MP for Jowzjan province. Only a military base outside the city is under the control of the military, she said.

“The Taliban have started looking for people from house to house,” she said, based on her information from residents. “Many civilians have been injured in the fighting so far. People could not take their wounded to hospitals.”

The Taliban are fighting for power after the group signed a withdrawal agreement with the Americans in 2020 and the Biden administration pledged a withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of August.

There are reports that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani could announce a military situation, including plans to secure the city of Kabul.

In the northern province of Kunduz, where heavy fighting was taking place on Saturday, at least 96 people have been injured, and 11 have been killed in the past 24 hours, according to the head of the provincial hospital. Ehsanullah Fazly. Women, men and children are among the victims, and ambulances cannot evacuate the wounded due to an intense shooting in the capital.

The US embassy in Afghanistan condemned the Taliban’s capture of cities on Saturday in a statement.

“We condemn the new violent Taliban offensive against Afghan cities. This includes the illegal capture of Zaranj, the capital of the Afghan province of Nimroz, the attack on Sheberghan, the capital of the province of Jowzjan yesterday and today, and the continued efforts to take control of Lashkar Gah in the Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere, ”he said.

“These actions by the Taliban to forcefully impose their rule are unacceptable and contradict their claim to support a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process,” he said.

“We call on the Taliban to accept a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan no longer serves as a haven for terrorists, ”he said.

The US embassy calling on Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately is expected to further undermine already weak morale among Afghans.

