UK Sends Firefighters to Greece to Fight Wildfires | Greece





British firefighters will be dispatched to Greece this weekend to provide support in the fight against the wildfires that have been out of control for the past few days.

Firefighters from Merseyside, Lancashire, South Wales, London and the West Midlands will be escorting to Athens this weekend, while France will provide three aircraft and an additional 80 firefighters to join the hundreds already dispatched. said that

There have been more than 400 wildfires across Greece in the last 24 hours, particularly on the island of Evia and the Peloponnese.

Greece Burned: Thousands of people have fled the suburbs of Athens as wildfires spread.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel, who visited Greece earlier this week, said he had asked the National Council of Fire Chiefs (NFCC) to deploy experts, which killed volunteer firefighters in the worst wildfires in 30 years. And at least 20 people were injured.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Patel said: We are currently sending a team of experienced firefighters to support the Greek firefighters who are fighting the mighty flames. When I visited the country of Greece earlier this week, I saw the devastating effects of fires. England is with you.

We are currently sending out a team of experienced firefighters to assist the Greek firefighters in their fight against the mighty flames.

When I visited the country of Greece earlier this week, I saw the devastating effects of fires.

England is with you.

– Pretty Patel (ritpritipatel) August 7, 2021

NFCC Chairman Mark Hardingham said: The UK Fire and Rescue Service will provide support to our colleagues in Greece along with communities in need during these devastating wildfires.

NFCC’s National Resilience capabilities are deployed in the UK and abroad, and the team is highly skilled in responding to extreme situations like these.

We can provide professional and technical skills to the firefighting families in Greece when they need help. It is rooted in the professional nature of the FRS staff.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Saturday: “France supports Greece, which is suffering greatly from a catastrophic fire. After consultation with the Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis], 3 Canadians and 80 French firefighters and rescuers have been deployed to Greece. [to assist] with urgent procedures. As a European, solidarity is always there.

Chinook Helicopters put out a wildfire in Malacca, near Athens, on Saturday. Photo: Alexander Beltes/EPA

Massive fire outside Athens’ northern outskirts, initially thought to be controllable, escalated again late Thursday.

However, the already erratic winds that had fanned the flames in a rapidly changing direction were predicted to intensify, leaving a serious threat of rekindling the flames.

By Saturday evening, fires were burning out of control on the island of Ebia, east of Athens, and villagers who had been ordered to evacuate were calling for planes to airlift them from the flamed community. Reflecting the anxiety of the panic-stricken residents, local mayors blamed the authorities for the inadequate help they received in the face of winds fanning fires across the island.

Giorgos Tsapournioti, Mayor of Mantoudi, an island affected by wildfires in the north, told SKAI TV that there are no villages in our city that have not been burned. Over 400,000 Stremmata Forests turned to ashes. For five days I screamed and constantly asked for help, but the help we received on the ground as well as the air support was not enough.

In the south of the Peloponnese, previously extinguished fires are raging across the Ilya region and residents have been forced to evacuate their homes. The flames were getting closer and closer to the location of ancient Olympia, and it was reported that the villagers of Nemota were desperately clearing bushes and pruning trees to save their fortunes from incineration. Firefighters were also fighting fire fronts across Arcadia.

On the outskirts of Athens, where a fire appears to have been tamed north of the capital, residents who escaped from hell earlier this week were able to return to their destroyed homes.

The government, which has promised to reforestation devastated by fires, is locking victims in hotels.

The unprecedented temperatures that have plagued Greece from the prolonged heatwave that started 11 days ago are set to drop on Friday and then rise again early next week.

More than 800 firefighters, including supporters from Cyprus, France and Israel, are fighting fires north of Athens with the help of troops and planes.

Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias said at an emergency briefing that under no circumstances could we be complacent. We are fighting a very big fight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/07/uk-sends-firefighters-to-greece-to-help-the-battle-against-wildfires The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos