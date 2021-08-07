Universities can drive UK innovation policies.





innovation update

The author is the Chancellor of Imperial College London.

The UK Government’s innovation strategy aims to “solidify the UK’s position as a world leader in science, research and innovation”. If we are to achieve that great goal, we must focus on an ecosystem that helps innovators thrive. Places like Silicon Valley and Cambridge, Massachusetts, offer lessons for countries at an inflection point in science, innovation and growth.

There are three catalysts for a successful innovation economy: people, places and money. Entrepreneurs know that access to talented colleagues and mentors, the right workspace, and investments are important. They determine the success of innovative ideas.

The UK can nurture talent, space and investment through policies that support innovative districts and clusters built around universities, one of our most important competitive advantages. This will require smarter tax incentives, a clearer acceptance of international innovators, and greater collaboration between governments, the private sector and academia.

The UK has a very strong and productive research and education base with first-class universities attracting world-class talent. Students, alumni, faculty and business partners, both on and off the university, support collaboration, exchange ideas, the ability to take risks, and contribute to the energy needed for innovation to thrive.

Internationalism is also essential. In the United States, more than 40% of Fortune 500 companies have children of immigrants or immigrant founders. Most startups in the UK, worth more than $1 billion, have at least one foreign founder.

This is why the government-proposed “scale-up” visa and the recently relaunched post-study work visa are important. Both will help the international team of entrepreneurs thrive in the UK. However, we must go further in providing visas to outstanding researchers, PhD students, people with excellent Stem qualifications, and graduate entrepreneurs. The UK has to roll a red carpet for those visa applicants.

Talented communities need environments and places to interact. We need to build an ecosystem that suits the region. It’s not surprising that these places are usually near universities, which are ideal locations for early stage innovations. There are flexible spaces including laboratories, collaborative cultures and supportive environments.

ScaleSpace, a joint venture between Blenheim Chalcot and Imperial College in White City, London, provides the prototype. It provides science and technology friendly workspaces and access to labs, mentoring and investors, focused on overcoming the funding challenges that often block high-growth and promising UK startups.

Venture financing is essential. British Business Bank’s Life Sciences Investment Program, which targets a growing funding shortfall, is a good start. But the UK should follow the lead of the US state of Massachusetts to make it easier for startups to access loans and investments. It should also eliminate business charges for incubators and expansion spaces.

The capitalization of BBB is too few. We need to invest billions, not millions, into life science startups, and there must be clearer incentives for private capital to follow.

The foundation exists and the UK has ambitions to build something more than the pale imitation of Silicon Valley. The time has come for coordinated policies to expand innovation districts around universities in places like Glasgow, Manchester, Cambridge and London.

The government’s strategy has pointed us in the right direction. Now you need a specific investment and a specific time period. The UK’s top universities are ready to do their part.

