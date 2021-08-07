Love Island UK Week 6 Summary, Season 7 Episodes 35-40





love island uk

Week 6 (Episodes 35-40)

season 7 episode 6

Editor Rating 4 Stars ****

photo: iTV

Week 6 of Love Island UK is now available to stream on ITV2 UK. In the US, it will be available on Hulu starting August 16th. This summary does not cover Episode 34: Unseen Bits.

If last week was the best time of the year, this week is also known as the second best time for a ceremony to oust new islanders after Casa-Amor. As of last week, six Casa participants have entered the villa, and this week each has been abandoned and messed up in new and exciting ways. To start this recap, let’s play the post-vacation blues.

fountain. This is easy because the moment Faye and Teddy get within six feet of each other they realize they’ve been tricked by the producer. They kiss and put on makeup on the terrace. Sam responds eloquently to this. Yes. sound. He inadvertently expresses an interest in Mary and Abby, but ends up kicking them off with Hugo, Amy and Clarisse over the weekend. This engineer deserved more, but Faye was too focused on pumping out a villa full of Teddys perfume that smelled like a 2009 Abercrombie store.

valley. Chloe decided to just be friends so that she and Dale could get discounts on haircuts from friends and family. Dale starts flirting with Mary, but Abi thinks their tattoos can go well together and chooses him for a reunion. Abis immediately feels guilty for being the friendliest islander they’ve ever seen in this villa, and allows Mary and Dale to reach between each other’s beautiful locks.

Merry. Mary is a victim of what she calls the Aromolaran effect, in which butterflies flap their wings and create tornadoes all over the world. Or, in this case, Toby decides to rekindle his interest in Chloe, making a big difference for the Villa couple. Toby kicks Daddy and Mary to chase Chloe, and the two reunite with a giggle since it’s nearly impossible to have a serious conversation. After surviving a strange reunion and vicious dumping, Mary and Dale are free to dive into the sunset together (see above). Oh, I love young Casa.

Clarisse. Tyler decides he is interested in both Kaz and Clarisse and will not rush. This causes Clarisse to suffer for about four days, but Tyler decides to keep the brand name and stick with Kaz. Then Clarisse is rudely abandoned and Tyler has time and space to move on without her. In her exit interview, she said she’d like to sleep alone in the Casa all four nights. This is Tyler’s TV code. You are a huge piece of garbage. I respect you.

mat. If there’s a Casa winner besides Dale/Mary this week, it’s because Matt had the shortest and most powerful breakup I’ve ever seen Kaz. Let’s rewind a bit. Kaz keeps Matt waiting in line all week and says he’s really focused on Matt when he can tell that no one with any brain has ever gotten off the Tyler Train. After the women decide to save Tyler because the girls deserve someone to be happy with, Matt gives three little words that every girl wants to hear. Hopefully next week this docile giant will pair up with a tall girl from Nike in size 13.

Amy. Unfortunately, Amy loses this week because (a) Hugo decides he’s no longer interested in her and (b) has absolutely zero screen time other than being kicked off the island. I tried to warn you last week, Amy: Like any gym teacher, Hugo takes a soulful person and vomits worse than before.

Bonus Round! Time for Lily. She doesn’t stay behind Casa, but the producer brings her back and tells Millie all the disgusting and depraved things Liam did outside the villa. Unfortunately, as Millie and Liam are together after many tears, grafts, and sexual notes written on paper towels, Lillie is defeated again. Millie doesn’t let Liam stay in bed for several nights. So I’m guessing there’s some Lillies influence?

The producers think the stable couple had a pretty easy week, so they arrange a great movie night for the couple. It’s obviously a trap. If one team wins the round, they will select a crime video clip to watch. The worst clips include a scene in week 1 or 2 where Jake says he’s not sexually attracted to Liberty, a sexual conversation between Sam and Faye where Faye only laughs, a scene where Teddy appears to have just beaten, and a scene where Jake encourages all the boys. do. To date Casa girls, Teddy tells Clarisse that he is sexually attracted to her.

Fayes actually doesn’t laugh anymore. She is so angry that all the girls cringe in terrifying and yell at Teddy and Jake over the table. After the challenge, it’s Faye of Reckoning and this girl loses it to Matt, Dale, Jake and everyone else who stands in her way. But the worst is obviously with Teddy. She calls him a fucking liar, pisses him off and screams that Teddy needs to get away from her. Obviously, Faye is a woman with a tendency to self-destruct. She was looking for a reason to end the relationship, saying that Teddy was no fun, she likes jazz music, and that she was too nice to hang out with her family, saying she had found the biggest one to get acrylic nails. to. This scene is actually quite upsetting to watch. Whenever Teddy (or any other guy on the matter) tries to talk to them, she looks down on them, calls them names, or generally pulls them away from Teddy in every way she can. Interesting dynamics: If a man pops up on every woman in the villa this way, he’ll probably get kicked out (for good reason). However, Fay can express her anger towards people with XY chromosomes. vicinity. Either way, Faye hangs up with Teddy between shouting sessions and returns the ring to Teddy. For a man who slept in an outdoor tent during Casa Amor, cuddled with a Fayes teddy bear and never raised his voice, Teddy truly deserves a far better treat than this.

In all this madness, Liberty tries to talk about the fact that Jake wasn’t sexually attracted to her in the first place. In response, Jake tells her not to live in the past and says he wouldn’t have made her his girlfriend if he hadn’t liked her. This is not an appropriate response in any way, and somehow Chloe, a voice of reason, tells Liv that she should have been more reassured. She is absolutely right. Jake has been with us for weeks and now the truth is finally revealed. Liberty is an amazing, loyal and fun person who honestly deserves better than Jake. Shouldn’t she and Teddy be together? Now that’s a reversal ending that I can support.

After this week, the villa is no longer stable. Despite only two weeks left, another dump is coming next week, a clear frontrunner, an apparently self-destructive person who shoots at anyone in sight, because he can’t keep Mary sleeping on the couch. You can make a great television, but how much does it cost? All I can say is I hope it’s not Teddy or Liberty.

One night, singer Mabel performs at her villa, but she and her dancers must always be at least 10 feet away from the islanders. For the next few years, think of this period as the Villa Dark Ages.

At some point, Millie breaks her Sagittarius necklace. Is this a sign from a star?

My feelings for Jake aside, Dale is giving him a pretty good haircut this week.

Number of formulas referenced by Olivia Rodrigo: 6

One morning, Toby prepares a morning picnic for himself and Chloe and must think about how to write the letter E. I hate to admit it, but I think these two are actually perfect for each other.

