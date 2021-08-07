Athletics and US men finally end drought for gold with relay triumph





TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Reuters) – The United States men’s team won its first track gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, winning the 4×400-meter relay by a huge margin to end a drought that had aroused strong criticism in his country.

American men sought to avoid the ignominy of not winning a gold medal on the track for the first time in the Games’ 125-year history – with the exception of their boycott year in 1980 – and they l ‘have left to the very last test.

The US team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin took an early lead and edged their opponents to claim the win with the best time of the season in 2: 55.70.

The Netherlands took the silver medal with a national record of 2: 57.18 and Botswana took bronze.

Ryan Crouser, who retained his shot put title Thursday, was the only US men’s gold medalist in track and field until Saturday’s race. Read more

The performance of the US men’s track team drew criticism from big names in US track and field, including nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis, who described some of the performances as “utter embarrassment”. Read more

Saturday’s win, the best performance of the season, helped end the arid race as they finished ahead of the Dutch and Botswana who produced an African record to win bronze, only the second Olympic medal. of the country in all sports.

“We broke yet another national record today. We gave it our all. So I can’t blame the guys, they ran well,” Isaac Makwala told reporters. “We were just fine tonight.”

Ramsey Angela of the Netherlands rushed home to give Botswana the silver medal in a national record time.

His compatriot Liemarvin Bonevacia was delighted that the Netherlands won their first Olympic medal in this event.

“It’s history. This is the first time that we are in the final and to be on the podium is incredible,” he said.

“I can’t explain what that means. I was born in Curacao, a very small island in the Caribbean. Now I represent the Netherlands and I do it with all my heart. We were screaming like crazy.”

