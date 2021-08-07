List of dissident Pakistani refugees in the UK | Pakistan





New concerns have been raised about the authoritarian regime targeting foreign dissidents in the UK after warnings that the lives of Pakistani refugees living in London who have criticized its powerful military are at risk.

British security sources are understood to be concerned that Pakistan, a strong British ally, especially when it comes to intelligence matters, could target individuals on British territory.

The Observer was told that other intelligence agencies across Europe had issued additional warnings to human rights activists, journalists and dissidents in Pakistan, including members of the Pashtun Tahapuz Movement, a group representing the Pashtun in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Last month, a man from East London was charged with conspiring with others to kill Ahmad Waqass Goraya, a Pakistani blogger and political activist who had fled the Netherlands.

Muhammad Gohir Khan, 31, from Forest Gate in East London, came from the Netherlands and appeared in Old Bailey after being arrested at London St Pancras Station.

British High Commissioner for Pakistan Mark Lyall Grant, who was once a British diplomat to the United Nations, said the British government would take it very seriously if Pakistani military personnel threatened asylum in Britain.

We expect that law enforcement and the UK Government will be aware of and take appropriate legal and/or diplomatic response, particularly when there is unlawful pressure on UK journalists.

Karima Baloch, a member of the independent Balochistan movement, was found dead in Toronto, Canada, in December last year. Photo: Baloch Student Organization Azad

Lyall Grant, who is also a former national security adviser to the UK, added that evidence that officers of the military’s security unit, Pakistan’s Intelligence Service (ISI), is threatening the British cannot be ignored. The UK Government will certainly be interested if lawfully acting UK nationals or UK residents are being harassed or threatened by ISI or others.

He said these developments reflect a broader trend in authoritarian countries like Rwanda, Tanzania and the Philippines, and are getting bold enough to start silencing critics.

Since Imran Khan came to power in Pakistan with military support in 2018, civil rights groups in Pakistan have documented the erosion of press freedom as violent attacks on journalists increase. What worries me now is that Pakistan appears to be moving away from curbing criticism within its borders to targeting critics based abroad.

Ayesha Siddiqa, a Pakistani political scientist and critic based in London, said she received a life-threatening notice from the Metropolitan Police, known as an Ottoman warning. The Mets Counter-Terrorism Command said they had reliable information that could endanger my life. It’s a matter of life and death, she said.

The police even asked the husband if someone had offered his wife money to ask her to return to Pakistan. It’s as serious as that, Siddiqa added.

Gul Buhari, a British-Pakistani YouTuber and columnist who has publicly criticized the military, fled to the UK after being kidnapped by security forces in Lahore in 2018. “I feel threatened in London,” she said.

Bukhari, who used a safety alarm bracelet last year, was advised not to share Met’s home address with anyone.

Taha Siddiqui and his wife Sara Farid met in front of The Dissident Club cafe in Paris last summer. Photo: Mohammed Badra/EPA

Siddiqa is one of the others who have received safety instructions from the British police.

Fear has risen among Pakistani refugees after the mysterious deaths of two Pakistani dissidents last year. Reporter Sajid Hussein, known for covering human rights violations in Balochistan, disappeared in Uppsala, Sweden in March 2020, but was found dead in a river two months later.

Karima Baloch, a friend of Hussein who fought for Balochistan independence, was found dead seven months later in a lake in Toronto, Canada. Authorities in Sweden and Canada have dismissed the foul, but other activists are not convinced.

Balox’s husband, British resident Hammal Haider, says he doesn’t feel safe in Europe. Anyone criticizing the Pakistani military could be a potential target, he said. European authorities must take these threats seriously.

Further complicating the situation, according to Siddiqa, is that the British-Pakistan community is highly infiltrated by military loyalists.

A Pakistani government memo leaked last year accused a number of Pakistani journalists in Europe and the United States of creating anti-state content under pseudonyms for foreign media. It named a journalist from an ethnic minority society living in exile in Western Europe. The reporter, speaking with the observer on condition of anonymity, said he was also the subject of a warning notice from Pakistani Army Intelligence. He said authorities in the adopted country have identified a threat to his life.

The exiled reporter said he had not been able to properly mediate in the last six to eight months, under threat to the point of being seriously threatened to step back.

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) is concerned about the surveillance of exiled Pakistani journalists. We are aware of many undisclosed cases. CPJ’s Steven Butler said it was widely known that this type of threat could only come from Pakistan’s military or intelligence agencies.

London-based political scientist Ayesha Siddiqa has been warned by the Metropolitan Police that her life is in danger. Photo: BK Bangash/AP

Taha Sidiki, a prominent Pakistani journalist who fled to Paris in 2018 to escape kidnapping from Islamabad, said his family and partner’s family had been repeatedly harassed in Pakistan.

They have been visited several times by people identified as coming from ISI, he said. They told my father that I shouldn’t feel safe just because I lived in France. His wife, photojournalist Sarah Farid, added: I don’t think there is a safe place or country for dissidents. Whenever I can’t reach Taha on his phone, the first thing that comes to my mind is that they were in Pakistan where they caught him.

In neighboring Germany, Abdullah Abbas, information minister for the Balochistan Human Rights Commission, said the deaths of Baloch and Hussain caused him to bow. It revived my old fears of disappearing or being killed in Europe as well. He said he was afraid to walk alone in Berlin.

Also in Germany, Aurang Zeb Khan Zalmay, editor-in-chief of asylum for Pashtun Times, an online portal that highlights human rights violations in tribal areas in northwestern Pakistan, said that intelligence officials were watching. Many of my friends are reluctant to take selfies with me and post them online for fear of being watched or questioned when they return to Pakistan, he said.

Khan’s appearance in Old Bailey last month preceded a hearing on October 29, and the trial is tentatively scheduled for January next year.

The Government of Pakistan said in a statement: As a responsible country, Pakistan respects the norms and principles of international law and adheres to the legal and diplomatic framework that governs interactions between countries, including in community affairs. There is no doubt that the people of any country, including Pakistani nationals, are being threatened under any pretext. The unsubstantiated allegations appear to be part of an ongoing rather blatant misinformation campaign against Pakistan to slander Pakistan and its state institutions.

