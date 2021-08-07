Abrahamson: A Family Team: Why America’s Women’s Water Polo is the Gold Standard





At the 2011 world championships in Shanghai, there was a sixth place. It certainly had an impact, Krikorian recalled on Saturday night, which means it got everyone excited. At the 2013 Championships in Barcelona, ​​fifth. This, he said, kindled a fire under us.

Beyond the pool, a whole dose of life as real as possible:

A few months before the Rio Games, the Islamic State coordinated suicide attacks in Brussels, two at Brussels airport, one at the Maalbeek metro station. Alys Williams, one of the American players, was on her way to Belgium for a tournament in Holland. It was only because she was late for her train that she was not at Maalbeek station. The bomb there killed 20 people and injured dozens more.

During the Rio Games, the Krikorians’ brother, Blake, 48, died. Adam Krikorian returned home for services, then returned to Brazil. Just before the first game, he learned that Melissa Seidemann’s mother had suffered a stroke and was in a local hospital.

In October 2017, a gunman opened fire on a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 59 people and injuring more than 400. Willilams, Seidemann and Maddie Musselman were at the festival. Only Williams was still at the scene when filming began. She and her boyfriend started to run. And did not stop. And didn’t look back.

In 2019, American women won the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea. That night there was a party at a nightclub. A balcony collapsed, killing two people and injuring 17. Kaleigh Gilchrist, who had played 20 minutes in the game, suffered cuts to his left leg so deep that medics needed more than 100 stitches to close them.

One of Gilchrist’s neighbors in Newport Beach, Calif., Helped her rehabilitate, becoming a mentor. It was Kobe Bryant.

Then, in January 2020, Bryant was killed, along with his daughter and seven other people, in a helicopter crash.

Gilchrist said on Saturday night that she suffered panic attacks and PTSD. She needed more than physical rehabilitation, what she dubbed the Mamba Mission, to get back together, all together, to get back on the podium.

The last two years, she said, have obviously been very difficult, but also a period of extreme growth for me. Being around this team and having the support and also going through adversity for me has helped me to be stronger individually.

Just a few months ago, the father of the Krikorians, Gary, passed away of natural causes. He was 81 years old.

In 2018, Musselman underwent shoulder surgery. Anyone who has had shoulder surgery knows the rehabilitation routine. World-class water polo demands world-class shoulder function. Everyone has had something, physical or mental, she said.

Here in the water, the Americans lost a 10-9 game to Hungary in the group stage. It was only the fourth loss for the Americans since the 2016 Games. It was a good thing. Krikorian said the team has been tight. The loss released them. Hungary, meanwhile, won bronze.

To get there, after all that, Krikorian said of Spain that there was no way we would lose this game. We were so determined.

The gold medal game ended early. The Americans led early 4-1, then extended their lead to 12-4. The United States bench was unleashed when substitute goaltender Amanda Longan came in late and got a save.

It takes a family. A family that is America’s best.

I think for me it’s all about gratitude, said Maggie Steffens. If the covid and the pandemic have taught us anything, it’s that we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future and how to make the most of this trip.

